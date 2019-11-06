Ma sister wa catholic church wapata mimba

hyassin92

hyassin92

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 4, 2017
Messages
307
Points
500
hyassin92

hyassin92

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 4, 2017
307 500
Catholic Church investigating two nuns who returned pregnant after missionary trip to Africa
IMG_20191106_180144.jpeg


====

The Catholic Church launched an investigation into two nuns who took a vow of chastity, yet returned to Italy pregnant after a missionary trip, according to reports.

The two women, who belonged to different orders in Sicily, had both traveled to Africa, Italian outlet ANSA reported.

One of the women, who is 34 years old, learned that she was expecting when she went to the hospital with stomach pain, ANSA reported. She was transferred to a different order in Palermo and may leave monastic life to raise the child.

The other woman, who is a mother superior, left for her home country of Madagascar after she was determined to be one-month pregnant, the Italian outlet reported. Her age was not released.

“An investigation has been launched. They both breached strict rules of chastity but the welfare of their children is uppermost,” a church source told The Sun.

Source: New York Post
 
Lovebird

Lovebird

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 27, 2012
Messages
2,749
Points
2,000
Lovebird

Lovebird

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 27, 2012
2,749 2,000
..joto wakati wazungu watokapo na joto la ndani vikikutana ni shidaaa

HUKU MTAANI KUNA KAKA ANAITWA FADHILI ANATAFUTWA NA MASAWE kwa kusababisha mke wa masawe kuleta dharau nyumbani .....fadhili anapekecha adi moshi watookaaa ka wavuta kitu cha ARUSHAAA
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,350,630
Members 517,723
Posts 33,007,889

FOLLOW US

Top