Kwanini kitabu cha Enoch kinapingwa vikali na Wanathiolojia?

Mojawapo ya verse kutoka kwenye kitabu chani hii hapa mkuu:1. And he said, "Whoever discovers the interpretation of these sayings will not taste death."2. Jesus said, "Those who seek should not stop seeking until they find. When they find, they will be disturbed. When they are disturbed, they will marvel, and will reign over all. [And after they have reigned they will rest.]"