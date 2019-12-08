Kenya Railways adds more SGR train coaches to meet high demand.

5b10a30ca31001b8b9b97e14.jpeg
Kenya Railways has announced that it will add five more coaches to the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger train that shuttles between Nairobi and Mombasa to cater for the rise in passenger numbers in the festive season.

The extra coaches that will cater to both economy and first-class passengers will be added starting December 22, 2019 to January 3, 2020.

IMG_20191208_123943.png

Kenya Railways introduces CBD-Syokimau commuter route.


The train service, dubbed Madaraka Express, is currently fully booked for the Christmas season as Kenyans seek convenience, fast and affordable travel.

“With the exception of Dec. 28, the morning train from Mombasa and the afternoon train from Nairobi will feature an additional first-class and four economy class coaches from Dec. 22, to Jan. 3, 2020,” said Kenya Railways in a notice.
sgr-2.jpg


Kenya Railways has normally increased the train coaches during the holiday season as demand surges and has steadily increased coaches on the Nairobi-Mombasa route since the SGR passenger train was launched in June 2017.
 
