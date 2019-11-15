Kagera: Mwanafunzi wa kidato cha nne afariki kwa kukosa hewa akiwa kajifungia na jiko la mkaa ndani

Sky Eclat said: Kwasababu monoxide inafanya viungo virelax ni kifo kiwi chi na maumivu Click to expand...

Why is carbon monoxide poisonous?

wood stoves

Carbon monoxide is a very poisonous gas which is particularly dangerous as it cannot be seen or smelt. This means that people who are exposed to it may not be aware of its presence. Even small quantities of the gas can be extremely deadly particularly when this gas is released in a small space without proper ventilation.



One of the leading causes of carbon monoxide related poisoning and death is the burning of wood or charcoal inside the home. Lack of proper ventilation results in the concentration of gas getting higher and higher until the level is so great that people inside the room or house where the gas is present breathe it in and suffocate – leading to brain damage and death.

