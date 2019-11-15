Kagera: Mwanafunzi wa kidato cha nne afariki kwa kukosa hewa akiwa kajifungia na jiko la mkaa ndani

Mwalimu wa tuisheni said:
Mwanafunzi wa kidato cha nne katika Shule ya Sekondari Mwemage, Bukoba Mkoani Kagera Paficitus Tumwesige amefariki baada ya kukosa hewa kutokana na kufunga milango huku akiwa amewasha jiko la mkaa ndani ya nyumba aliyokuwa amelala, amefariki akiwa amebakiza Mtihani mmoja tu.

View attachment 1263528

RIP
Source: Millardayo (twitter)
Hakukosa hewa bali amevuta hewa ya Carbon monoxide
 
Retired said:
RIP Tumwesige. Nijuavyo, mwili (physiological reactions) una reflex action, una sense danger na mtu anazinduka kwenye usingizi. Kwanini katika case ya oxygen tension reflex action haifanyi kazi..... nielimisheni? nimepotea kidogo kwa hili
Kwasababu monoxide inafanya viungo virelax ni kifo kiwi chi na maumivu
 
Sky Eclat said:
Kwasababu monoxide inafanya viungo virelax ni kifo kiwi chi na maumivu
Asante Sky! Nimejaribu kuacha uvivu na ku google na kupata hii! Kindly read this
Why is carbon monoxide poisonous?

Carbon monoxide is produced when fuel is burned.

Every poison has a particular trait that causes it to be poisonous. In the case of carbon monoxide, the trait has to do with hemoglobin in the blood.
Hemoglobin is made up of complex proteins that bind to iron atoms. The structure of the protein and its iron atom causes oxygen to bind to the iron atom very loosely. When blood passes through the lungs, the iron atoms in the hemoglobin bind to oxygen atoms. When the blood flows into areas of the body that are lacking in oxygen, the iron atoms release their oxygen. The difference in oxygen pressure in the lungs and in the parts of the body needing oxygen is very slight. The hemoglobin is very finely tuned to absorb and release oxygen at just the right times.

Carbon monoxide, on the other hand, binds very strongly to the iron in hemoglobin. Once carbon monoxide attaches, it is very difficult to release. So if you breath in carbon monoxide, it sticks to your hemoglobin and takes up all of the oxygen binding sites. Eventually, your blood loses all of its ability to transport oxygen, and you suffocate.
Because carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin so strongly, you can be poisoned by carbon monoxide even at very low concentrations if you are exposed for a long period of time. Concentrations as low as 20 or 30 parts per million (PPM) can be harmful if you are exposed for several hours. Exposure at 2,000 PPM for one hour will cause unconsciousness.
Many common devices produce carbon monoxide, including cars, gas appliances, wood stoves and cigarettes

.
Carbon monoxide is a very poisonous gas which is particularly dangerous as it cannot be seen or smelt. This means that people who are exposed to it may not be aware of its presence. Even small quantities of the gas can be extremely deadly particularly when this gas is released in a small space without proper ventilation.

One of the leading causes of carbon monoxide related poisoning and death is the burning of wood or charcoal inside the home. Lack of proper ventilation results in the concentration of gas getting higher and higher until the level is so great that people inside the room or house where the gas is present breathe it in and suffocate – leading to brain damage and death.
 
Retired said:
RIP Tumwesige. Nijuavyo, mwili (physiological reactions) una reflex action, una sense danger na mtu anazinduka kwenye usingizi. Kwanini katika case ya oxygen tension reflex action haifanyi kazi..... nielimisheni? nimepotea kidogo kwa hili
Mpaka umejua hayo maneno ya kiingereza bado unaomba kufahamishwa kuhusu jiko la mkaa? Hilo ndo limekuponza.
 
form 4 bado hakujua hayo madhara?
Na ubaya wa CO haina kiashiria chochote inavyoanza na kusambaa,
yaani ww kujua km umezungukwa na CO tayari una suforcate, hakuna mazingira rahisi ya wewe kujiokoa zaidi ya msaada wa nje...
Unakufa huku ukijionaa....
 
reyzzap said:
form 4 bado hakujua hayo madhara?
Na ubaya wa CO haina kiashiria chochote inavyoanza na kusambaa,
yaani ww kujua km umezungukwa na CO tayari una suforcate, hakuna mazingira rahisi ya wewe kujiokoa zaidi ya msaada wa nje...
Unakufa huku ukijionaa....
Si mpka uwe umefundishwa specifically madhara ya CO, it is not that much simple as you put it! Nikuulize, nambie types of molecular/atomic orbital bonding in CO! (mpaka uwe umefundishwa, specifically electron orbitals)
 
