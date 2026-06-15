Just in: Erias Lukwago Reportedly Abducted from Wakaliga Home

Just in: Erias Lukwago Reportedly Abducted from Wakaliga Home

Eronda

Eronda

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Former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has reportedly been taken by unknown individuals from his residence in Wakaliga.

He was also preparing to legally serve court documents on Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, according to PFF.

Former Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago, who is also the opposition People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) president, was seized from his bedroom by armed soldiers who forced their way into his Wakaliga home on Monday morning, his wife said, as a lawyer, speaking after the arrest, warned that President Museveni’s government is “planting seeds of hatred” and said the incident was being treated as a kidnapping.

A visibly overwhelmed Zawedde Lubwama Lukwago, said the operation began shortly after breakfast when armed men she identified as soldiers gained access to the family residence.

"He had just finished having breakfast. We were alerted that some soldiers had unlawfully gained access to our premises. We heard the soldiers cut the wire over our fence," she said.

She added: "They knocked gently on our door and we thought it was our children. I saw they were many soldiers in SFC uniforms. One of them was not in uniform and I think he was the commander."

Zawedde said she attempted to stop the men from entering the bedroom but was defeated.

"I tried to resist and he [the one who was not in uniform] twisted my arm before he kicked and fouled me to the ground," she said.

According to her account, the soldiers then “forced their way into the bedroom and arrested Lukwago, asking him to surrender his phone, which he did."

"They looked around and found nothing because we don't even have any scary weapons like a gun in this house," she narrated.
Daily Monitor.
 

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Video footage of the military siege at Erias Lukwago’s home before he was abducted to an unknown location!

 
More responses from Gen Muhoozi after the arrest of Former Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago earlier today.
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Via a post on social media, Gen Muhoozi posts a picture of Abducted Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago
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