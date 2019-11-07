Jiji la New York lawaondoa walala mabarazani

bagamoyo

November 7, 2019
New York City

Mamlaka za jiji la New York wapo katika utekelezaji wa kuwahamisha watu wasio na makazi wanaolala katika mabaraza ya mitaa ya jiji hilo maarufu katika bara la Marekani ya Kaskazini lililopo ktk pwani ya mashariki inayopakana na bahari ya Atlantic nchini USA.

Bajeti kubwa imetengwa na jiji la New York ili kufanikisha zoezi hilo kutoa watu hao masikini wanao lala mitaani na huku ikisemekana wamekuwa kero kwa kuomba msaada kwa wapita njia.

Bajeti hiyo nene ya 89 million dollars kuwatoa watu hao na kuwapeleka 'mikoani' itatoa usaidizi wa kuwalipia kodi ya nyumba huko mikoani kwa muda wa mwaka mmoja, kuwanunulia fenicha za nyumbani na gharama za kuwasafirisha kufika huko bara.

Zoezi hilo ni la kwanza na la kipekee lenye fursa la kuhakikisha huko waendako wasipate shida wakitafuta ajira mpya za kujikimu.

Watu hao waliopatikana na shida mbalimbali zilizowakuta na kupelekea kulala mabarabarani mjini New York bila makazi, wenye mamlaka ya uongozi wa Jiji la New York litawatawanyisha wahanga hao ktk majimbo mbalimbali yakiwemo ya Texas, Hawaii na Puerto Rico ili jiji la New York kuondokana na tatizo hilo la kijamii.
Bill de Blasio promised to take the keys to New York that he would end the inequality that split the city between poor and rich. For this, it was a priority to combat the crisis facing the largest metropolis in the United States due to the increase in homelessness. Almost six years later, the Democrat is criticized by other mayors for a program that allowed him to export thousands of homeless families to other locations across the country.

The controversial unique special assistance program (SOTA) is part of the Department of Homeless Services (DHS). According to the information revealed by the local press, the city allocated 89 million dollars to cover transportation, one-year rental and furniture for 12,482 people who moved from the city. That amounts to about 5,070 families since the special single assistance program was activated in August 2017.

The city deployed them to more than 370 locations in 32 states, including remote territories such as Puerto Rico or Hawaii. The New York authorities never informed the receiving localities about the financial status of the new residents they welcomed. Relocation is also done without the beneficiary having to demonstrate a link with the destination community.

Newark, across the Hudson River in New Jersey, identified 1,200 families that are part of this program. Now he is about to adopt a municipal order to prohibit his neighbor from sending homeless people through SOTA. Mount Vermont Mayor André Wallace, in Westchester County, also requires Bill de Blasio to take care of the people who sent him.

The Homeless Coalition amounts to 63,840 homeless people in New York City. The count is made every January. The figures, indicate from the organization, did not stop growing with Bill de Blasio. In the case of adult men doubled in number during the last 10 years, to exceed 18,000 individuals. The families went from 9,600 to 15,000 in that period.
Read more Source: https://elpais.com/sociedad/2019/11/06/actualidad/
 
black sniper said:
Kuna jamaa alikuwa anahojiwa akiwa homeless akasema ni veteran na hakuna wa kumjali
Yaani jamaa wametumika halafu wakaachwa wapambane
Halafu kibaya zaidi wengi wameathirika na kuuwa na chemicals zilizotumika
Dunia hii ina watu waovu sana,yaani kumwacha mtu uliyemtumia aishi kizembezembe
Nalog off
 
Washawasha said:
Dunia hii ina watu waovu sana,yaani kumwacha mtu uliyemtumia aishi kizembezembe
Nalog off
Mkuu inasikitisha sana ingawa wengi hawaujui ukweli au ni washabiki tu wa mataifa makubwa
Waliopigana vita wengi wao walichukuliwa wakiwa hawana ajira za maana na matokeo yake waliporudi waliachwa wajitafutie riziki zao kwa njia zao
Na kesi nyingi bado zipo wakidai haki zao
Dunia hii Ina mengi sana watu wanatumika kama toilet paper
 
black sniper said:
Mkuu inasikitisha sana ingawa wengi hawaujui ukweli au ni washabiki tu wa mataifa makubwa
Waliopigana vita wengi wao walichukuliwa wakiwa hawana ajira za maana na matokeo yake waliporudi waliachwa wajitafutie riziki zao kwa njia zao
Na kesi nyingi bado zipo wakidai haki zao
Dunia hii Ina mengi sana watu wanatumika kama toilet paper
mkuu nipe list ya wajeda waliopigana vita ya kagera ambao kwa sasa serikali inawajibika kuendesha maisha yao.
 
black sniper said:
List sina mkuu ila nawajua baadhi wanaokula pension
sasa umejuaje kwamba marekani haikuwapa pensheni wastaafu wake?.
ama ulitaka hao wastaafu wapelekwa wakaishi ndani ya white house ndo ujue kwamba serikalini ya marekani inawajali wastaafu wake?.

hivi unazani marekani kuna ujanja ujanja wa kutowapa stahiki zao wastaafu kama ilivyotanganyika ambayo wadai mafao wanapigwa mabomu?.
sina hakika kwamba ili jambo uko lipo.

Nb 1:watu wasio na nidhamu ya pesa wapo duniani kote, inawezakuwa mafao yao walishapewa na pesa zao wakatumia zikaisha, sasa hapo unaikandiaje serikalini?.

Nb:2 kuna anko yangu alitoka mkoani kuja kufuatilia mafao yake, kama liza mwaka mzima yupo Dar, lakini kurudi Mkoni imetubidi kupitisha bakuli, anazungushwa tu usiku na mchana.
 
