JF members awards (no cash money) only recognition..!

*LETS NOMINATE, THE YEAR IS ABOUT TO END1.Best Member2.Most Active3.Funniest Member4.Best Admin5.Laziest Member6.Sweetest Member7.Best Advisor8.Most Talkative9.Most Silent10.Best Leader11.Couple of The Year12. irritating member13.Boring participant14. Most respected15. best jokes teller16. Mr/Mrs Selfie17.Best newcomerNominate someone who matches the categories..!