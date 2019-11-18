Is it fair to be a second wife in christian religion

Dear Ladies and Gents,
I found A man in which he told me that he wants me to be his second wife and he is a christian.
And as far as I know christian men are not allowed to add a second wife.
I left him but he still need me.
I want my husband only for me .
 
Labda jina lake ndio Christian afu mpagani.. kama ni mfuasi wa Christ kweli wewe jus anataka akufanye mchepulo wa pili then aku dump. Those stuffs like that u want get them in Christianity
 
Lugha ya malkia iliondoka na meli 1961. Nadhani kwenye heading neno fair sio mahali pake, wakristo hawaruhusu ndoa za mitala hivyo ni kinyume na ukristo na ni kosa kwa unakoabudu. Hakuna issue ya fairness ni ama uende kinyume na mafundisho au la.
 
