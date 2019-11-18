Is it fair to be a second wife in christian religion

Unique Flower
Senior Member
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2019
- Messages
- 158
- Points
- 250
Unique Flower
Senior Member
Joined Apr 19, 2019
158 250
Dear Ladies and Gents,
I found A man in which he told me that he wants me to be his second wife and he is a christian.
And as far as I know christian men are not allowed to add a second wife.
I left him but he still need me.
I want my husband only for me .
I found A man in which he told me that he wants me to be his second wife and he is a christian.
And as far as I know christian men are not allowed to add a second wife.
I left him but he still need me.
I want my husband only for me .