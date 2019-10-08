Industrial and domestic electrical instillation services

Starbay Electrical works
Verified Member
✅
- Joined
- Oct 7, 2019
- Messages
- 15
- Points
- 45
Starbay Electrical works
Verified Member
✅
Joined Oct 7, 2019
15 45
Starbay Electrical Works Limited
We deal with below
-Professional electrical installation for both domestic and industrial.
-Data cable installation.
-Audio visual and digital signboard designing,production and installation.
-Electrical rewires for domestic and Industrial.
-General and periodic electrical inspection.
-Biomedical equipment installation,repair and maintenance.
-Generator installation,repair and maintenance.
-Installation,maintenance and repair of heating,ventilation and air condition equipment.
-Manufacture of power factor equipment.
-supply of invetors,UPS and power backup equipment.
-Motor rewinding.
-Supply of genuine electrical consumables and items such as cables,switches,bulbs and circuits breaker
-Installation,repair and maintenance of electronic equipments.
We deal with below
-Professional electrical installation for both domestic and industrial.
-Data cable installation.
-Audio visual and digital signboard designing,production and installation.
-Electrical rewires for domestic and Industrial.
-General and periodic electrical inspection.
-Biomedical equipment installation,repair and maintenance.
-Generator installation,repair and maintenance.
-Installation,maintenance and repair of heating,ventilation and air condition equipment.
-Manufacture of power factor equipment.
-supply of invetors,UPS and power backup equipment.
-Motor rewinding.
-Supply of genuine electrical consumables and items such as cables,switches,bulbs and circuits breaker
-Installation,repair and maintenance of electronic equipments.
Attachments:
-
- File size
- 45 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 41.8 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 53.2 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 60.4 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 55.9 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 63.7 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 48.5 KB
- Views
- 0