Industrial and domestic electrical instillation services

Starbay Electrical works

Starbay Electrical works

Verified Member
Joined
Oct 7, 2019
Messages
15
Points
45
Starbay Electrical works

Starbay Electrical works

Verified Member
Joined Oct 7, 2019
15 45
Starbay Electrical Works Limited

We deal with below
-Professional electrical installation for both domestic and industrial.
-Data cable installation.
-Audio visual and digital signboard designing,production and installation.
-Electrical rewires for domestic and Industrial.
-General and periodic electrical inspection.
-Biomedical equipment installation,repair and maintenance.
-Generator installation,repair and maintenance.
-Installation,maintenance and repair of heating,ventilation and air condition equipment.
-Manufacture of power factor equipment.
-supply of invetors,UPS and power backup equipment.
-Motor rewinding.
-Supply of genuine electrical consumables and items such as cables,switches,bulbs and circuits breaker
-Installation,repair and maintenance of electronic equipments.
 

Attachments:

Starbay Electrical works

Starbay Electrical works

Verified Member
Joined
Oct 7, 2019
Messages
15
Points
45
Starbay Electrical works

Starbay Electrical works

Verified Member
Joined Oct 7, 2019
15 45
Tupo kuhakikisha tunasaport uchumi wa viwanda, kwa mfano huyo mteja hapo chini tulikuwa tunamfungia machine ya kuzalisha mifuko kutoka Taiwan,kwa mahitaji ya huduma nilizoorodhesha hapo juu na nyingine zinazoendana na hizo mnakaribishwa sana,
 

Attachments:

Starbay Electrical works

Starbay Electrical works

Verified Member
Joined
Oct 7, 2019
Messages
15
Points
45
Starbay Electrical works

Starbay Electrical works

Verified Member
Joined Oct 7, 2019
15 45
Tunaendelea kuwasikiliza wateja wetu,Kuna watu wengi wameagiza mashine mbalimbali za viwanda vidogo na vikubwa wanahitaji mtu wa kuwafanyia installation (kusimika) au kuassamble,kampuni yetu Ina uzoefu mkubwa katika hili, tutafute kwa mawasiliano hapo chini,ofisi ipo kwenye jengo la tsn oil bamaga Dar es salaam
 
Starbay Electrical works

Starbay Electrical works

Verified Member
Joined
Oct 7, 2019
Messages
15
Points
45
Starbay Electrical works

Starbay Electrical works

Verified Member
Joined Oct 7, 2019
15 45
Tupo kwenye kipind cha mwisho wa mwaka,kwa kaz nzuri na itakayoisha ndani ya muda mfupi, tucheck tukuhudumie (kuanzia wiring za nyumba mpaka mitambo ya viwandani-installation,repair and maintenance ya production line) tumefanya kazi nyingi kubwa na ndogo. kuna faida nyingi za kuikabidhi kampuni kazi mojawapo ni kwamba watafanya kwa muda mfupi halafu huhitajiki kutumia sana muda wako kufuatilia,pia uaminifu ni mkubwa hivyo inakupa uhuru wewe mteja kuendelea na shughuli zako nyingine
 
Starbay Electrical works

Starbay Electrical works

Verified Member
Joined
Oct 7, 2019
Messages
15
Points
45
Starbay Electrical works

Starbay Electrical works

Verified Member
Joined Oct 7, 2019
15 45
Heri ya mwaka mpya kwenu wote,tumeingia mwaka mingine na tunaendelea kuwahudumia wateja wetu mnakaribishwa kwa huduma hizi
-Professional electrical installation for both domestic and industrial.
-Data cable installation.
-Audio visual and digital signboard designing,production and installation.
-Electrical rewires for domestic and Industrial.
-General and periodic electrical inspection.
-Biomedical equipment installation,repair and maintenance.
-Generator installation,repair and maintenance.
-Installation,maintenance and repair of heating,ventilation and air condition equipment.
-Manufacture of power factor equipment.
-supply of invetors,UPS and power backup equipment.
-Motor rewinding.
-Supply of genuine electrical consumables and items such as cables,switches,bulbs and circuits breaker
-Installation,repair and maintenance of electronic equipments.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Augustking Best accounting management system for small business, industry and individual Matangazo madogo 2
N Software development company in insurance industry Matangazo madogo 0
dovillenproperty Dovillen Property... Tunauza industries plot heka 10 Matangazo madogo 1
dovillenproperty Tunauza industries plot pamoja na magodauni ndani Matangazo madogo 0
josephlupembe1922 Electrician domestic and industrial call me 0769233063 Matangazo madogo 13
Similar threads
Best accounting management system for small business, industry and individual
Software development company in insurance industry
Dovillen Property... Tunauza industries plot heka 10
Tunauza industries plot pamoja na magodauni ndani
Electrician domestic and industrial call me 0769233063

Forum statistics

Threads 1,376,201
Members 524,279
Posts 33,645,134

FOLLOW US

Top