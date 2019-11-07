Heartbroken. Again!

I'm writing this with tears in my eyes yet again. This always happens to me. I meet a guy, I fall in love, we are together for a while, I feel like maybe this is my final destination. That I wont have to feel the pain again but it just ends up the same way. Being left for no good reason. I'm very loyal, I don't cheat, I don't ask for money anyhow and I believe I'm a very beautiful woman. Yet tears and heartbreak always my portion.



My first ex changed up on me, it was very hard, I got pregnant he wanted me to abort which I did and left me

My second ex ( we didn't have sex) he was the kind of guy I thought we could marry and have a family, he started acting weird. I launched my own investigation only to find out he is living with a certain lady. I moved on silently.



My 3rd boyfriend, I'm not sure what happened here but I found him in bed with a girl who is my neighbor, He ended up hitting me and kicked me out. It took a year to get over him as it was very hard seeing them together since the girl lived next to me. With a lot of suffering, tears and hurt I moved on.



This final guy, he was the sweetest, caring guy I've ever been with. We had a major difference (Religion). In the beginning, we agreed it shouldn't interfere with us. 1 year later he switched up and said he's mum will never be fir that idea unless I convert. I told him it's not easy to change my faith, something I grew up with just to marry him. He said we can no longer be together. Right now it's like I don't exist like I don't matter. It is easier for him since he had time to think and decide.



I'm still trying to figure out where do I go wrong, what is wrong with me? Will I ever find love or should I just agree with the fact that it is not my portion and protect myself from future heartbreaks.



Right now life is hard for me, I can't eat, I cry all the time, I don't have the energy to get out of bed but I have to go to work. I take antidepressants which helps me sleep but makes me emotional. I can't talk to anyone I know because i feel like they'll just feel pity for me and I don't want that.



I know time heals all wounds but right now this feeling is too intense. I don't deserve this but then again life is not fair.



This is not an ad. I'm not looking for a lover here. Please respect my pain, don't come to PM just to ask for my number etc. I can't stand anyone right now