Heartbroken. Again!

I'm writing this with tears in my eyes yet again. This always happens to me. I meet a guy, I fall in love, we are together for a while, I feel like maybe this is my final destination. That I wont have to feel the pain again but it just ends up the same way. Being left for no good reason. I'm very loyal, I don't cheat, I don't ask for money anyhow and I believe I'm a very beautiful woman. Yet tears and heartbreak always my portion.

My first ex changed up on me, it was very hard, I got pregnant he wanted me to abort which I did and left me
My second ex ( we didn't have sex) he was the kind of guy I thought we could marry and have a family, he started acting weird. I launched my own investigation only to find out he is living with a certain lady. I moved on silently.

My 3rd boyfriend, I'm not sure what happened here but I found him in bed with a girl who is my neighbor, He ended up hitting me and kicked me out. It took a year to get over him as it was very hard seeing them together since the girl lived next to me. With a lot of suffering, tears and hurt I moved on.

This final guy, he was the sweetest, caring guy I've ever been with. We had a major difference (Religion). In the beginning, we agreed it shouldn't interfere with us. 1 year later he switched up and said he's mum will never be fir that idea unless I convert. I told him it's not easy to change my faith, something I grew up with just to marry him. He said we can no longer be together. Right now it's like I don't exist like I don't matter. It is easier for him since he had time to think and decide.

I'm still trying to figure out where do I go wrong, what is wrong with me? Will I ever find love or should I just agree with the fact that it is not my portion and protect myself from future heartbreaks.

Right now life is hard for me, I can't eat, I cry all the time, I don't have the energy to get out of bed but I have to go to work. I take antidepressants which helps me sleep but makes me emotional. I can't talk to anyone I know because i feel like they'll just feel pity for me and I don't want that.

I know time heals all wounds but right now this feeling is too intense. I don't deserve this but then again life is not fair.

This is not an ad. I'm not looking for a lover here. Please respect my pain, don't come to PM just to ask for my number etc. I can't stand anyone right now
 
Zeus1

Pole sana,go out and hang with friends..don't feel so down girl..

Zeus1

There is someone dying to be with you out there,jichanganye usijifungie ndani na kulia
 
KENZY

Sasa hizi ndio safari sasa.. do love can hurt me like you..? I don't think so!!😜
KENZY

Kitu chochote kwenye maisha yako ukikipa nguvu lazima matokeo yake yawe ya nguvu pia katika pande zote,u hasi na uchanya, pole.

KENZY

Ni muhimu kujua kitu kabla hujakizingatia vizuri na ukubali matokeo na ujue namna ya kujiponya!! Daktari wa kwanza ni wewe.
KENZY

Angalia ni wapi ulikosea na urekebishe makosa.
 
bro_A

Duuh, so sorry madam, maybe you need to rethink, the guys you dated were not there for long relationship but the problem you cant identify the right or wrong promise, the fake or real smile
 
42774277

Usije kuwa upo desperate kuolewa.? Ndo maana anarun away
 
yuzazifu

unapozd kua deep kihisia ndivyo nafuraha ama maumiv huongezeka bt ushauri wangu kabla hujampa nafasi umpendae take a time umthibitishe kwanza kwa kumjaribu ili uone kama yupo real or anapretend
 
Unforgetable

1.Give yourself time to heal while you keepon loving yourself
Unforgetable

2.U shouldnt have expectations let things flow naturally
Unforgetable

3.Dance according to the beat
Lastly
Unforgetable

Jiangalie kwenye kioo n ask yourself if you deserve all those dramas if not pull yourself up and get back to live your life

Cc Kingsmann
 
