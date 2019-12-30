Happy birthday to my soulmate Dinazarde

Melvin 16
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2012
- Messages
- 483
- Points
- 500
Melvin 16
JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 18, 2012
483 500
It's a new day a new dawn
Another day another blessing
On this very special day before the sunrise I want to wish you happy birthday.
Just like the day doesn't start without the sun, my life doesn't start without you.
Have a wonderful birthday Dinazarde I love you.
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Another day another blessing
On this very special day before the sunrise I want to wish you happy birthday.
Just like the day doesn't start without the sun, my life doesn't start without you.
Have a wonderful birthday Dinazarde I love you.
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app