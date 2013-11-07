Hackintosh OSX ndani ya PC

- Joined
Hatimaye nimefanikiwa kui install OSX snow leopard 10.5.7 na 10.6.3 kwenye pc ya kawaida. niliamua kuchagua hizo version ingawa si latest sana kwasababu pc niliyojaribia ilikuwa na specification ndogo ni hp dc7600 SFF pentium 4 processor speed 3.0ghz Ram 4GB DDR2 HDD 250GB. Ilipiga mzigo fresh ingawa baadhi ya drivers zina kasumbwi hyo ni kwenye 10.5.7.
ktk version 10.6.3 drivers nyingi zilifanya kazi kuanzia audio,bluetooth,wifi,vga,ethernet n.k
Niliipenda user interface yake ni rahisi sana kutumia ipo verry simple na fast (just imagine kwenye p4) na pia apps zote basic kama chrome, firefox, vlc na nyengine nyingi zinapatikana.
Changamoto:
Unaweza fanya hata 10 attempt ku install ndo ikakubali kama huku chagua patches sahihi wakati wa installation.
hackintosh releases nilizotumia kujaribu:
Ideneb v1.5
IAtkos S3
Zote hizi zinapatikana kwenye torrents na kwa anayetaka kujaribu google itakusaidia kwa procedures zote.
Jaribio linalofuata ni kuinstall latest releases kwenye core i3 pc (desktop).
Mwenye swali, au kuongezea unachokijua ruksa.
Akhsanteni.
UPDATES:
Now i'm running Maverick OSX 10.9.0
pc specifications:
Model : HP dc 5800 sff
Processor : core2duo, 2.8ghz
Ram : 5GB
HDD : 500GB + 250GB
GPU : ATI RADEON HD 5450, 1GB
Wifi : Dlink Dwa 125 USB adapter
Webcam : Microsoft HD 3000 webcam
Pia nimefanya dual booting na windows 8.1.
UPDATES 31/3/2014
Hardware Compatibility for Mac OSX Mavericks (up to 10.9.2)
Note: It does not mean that the hardware not listed here does not work with OSX, this list means that the hardware listed here works out of box with OSX or it is easier to make it work with OSX.
Bios:
As per we know UEFI Bios Motherboard and laptops their Bios are fully compatible with OSX but Some of Vendor's Like Asus, MSI, Asrock have Locked Bios for their own so that are not supported then you need to patch your Bios. In the Latest Intel Chipsets 8 Series Board's Bios of Most of Vendor's are not locked means you don't need to do anything
Processor (CPU):
Intel;
Core2Duo / Core2Quad / 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Generation Core i3, i5, i7 / Xeon 3xxx, 5xxx, 6xxx, 7xxx, E3, E5, E7 processors are supported.
AMD processors are not supported but in Niresh disto's AMD is fully supported.
Motherboard:
Most of UEFI/Non-UEFI Intel chipset motherboards are supported. Simply, chipsets from 945G to C6xx are supported. Common chips are 945, 965, 975, P35, P43, P45, P55, G31, G41, G43, X58, H61, HM65, HM67, H67, P67, Z68, Z77, X79, Z87 and C6xx. South bridges from ICH5 to newest Intel 8 Series are supported. (ICH5-6-7-8-9-10, 5-6-7-8 Series)
- Besides the main chipset model, a motherboard has many components. Every component itself may or may not be compatible and even may be problematic for Mac OS X. Also, BIOS of the motherboard may be problematic for this OS. Because of these reasons, some motherboards will not be able to run this OS easily, they might need hard efforts in order for you to make it work and some of them will never run it. Search google and try it on your computer. If a hardware is compatible with OSX, then it is compatible with Niresh Distro's.
Graphics (GPU):
Intel Graphics HD 3000, HD 4000 and HD 5000 are supported, the rest are not. HD 5000 driver supports HD 4200, HD 4400, HD 4600, HD 5000, HD 5100 and HD 5200.
- NVidia vga cards fromG80 core to the newest Tesla series are supported on 10.9.1. This does not mean that all of them will work of course but most of them will work with Mavericks and Niresh Distos Simply, NVidia 8xxx / 9xxx / 1xx / 2xx / 3xx / 4xx / 5xx / 6xx / 7xx cards are supported.
- About ATI, Mac OS X 10.9 and Clover bootloader gives us more hope and less pain about ATI support. Simply, ATI 7xxx/6xxx/5xxx/4xxx chipsets are supported but of course still more pain and less success comparing with NVidia. Niresh's Distro's has some options for ATI's including device_id injection and framebuffer override packages to make more of the ATI cards work with less pain. Still, many of the users may have to take some additional steps to use their ATI cards after installation.
Connectors/Ports for Connecting Monitor;
1.Dvi (Recommended) 2.HDMI (Hdmi is not fully functional in Hackintosh you need to Patch APPLEHDA for Audio working )
3.Thunderbolt port (if your Motherboard have Thunderboalt Support/port)
 4.Display Port (Optional i have not tested it yet) 
5.VGA (As we know Mac OSX Doesn't Supports VGA for using VGA you need to patch your kexts
Network Devices:
Common wired and wireless network devices that are auto-detected by Niresh Distro's. There may still be problematic chips but most of them will work OOB with Mavericks and Niresh Distro's. 
Wired: - Intel Gigabit and Intel Pro/100 - Realtek RTL8111, 8168, 8101E, 8102E, 8131E, 8169, 8110SC, 8169SC - Atheros AR8121, 8113, 8114, 8131, 8151, 8161, 8171, 8132,8151, 8152, 8162, 8172 - BroadcomBCM5722, 5752, 5754, 5754M, 5755, 5755M, 5761, 5761e, 57780, 57781, 57785, 5784M, 5787, 5787M, 5906, 5906M, 57788, 5784M - Marvell 88E8035, 88E8036, 88E8038, 88E8039, 88E8056, 88E8001 
Wireless: Some chips (ie. Atheros ar5008, BroadcomBCM4311) are natively supported by OS X. So, this is not the complete wifi support list of OS X. - Atheros AR9285, 9287, 9227 - BroadcomBCM4312, 4321, 4322, 43224, 43225, 43227, 43228, 4352 (Some of these Broadcom chips need rebranding in order to work on OS X.)
RAM:
Minimum amount of RAM is 2GB,
Recommended to use 4GB.
HDD;
Recommended minimum amount of disk space for installation is 30GB.
Sound
- Sound devices are auto-detected by Niresh's Disto's and nearly all of the onboard sound devices are supported.
- Realtek ALC8XX is fully compatible with Mavericks .
KeyBoard/Mouse:
You are able to use old keyboard/mouse means PS/2 keyboards mouse but you will have some trouble with it, its recommended to use USB or Wireless Keyboard/Mouse.
How to install OS X Mavericks on your PC with Niresh (osx 10.9) [Guides macbreaker.com]
Download link Niresh's distro MacOSX 10.9.0 Maverick