EU visitors to UK will need US-style electronic visas under Tory proposals

Visitors to the UK from the European Union and the Commonewealth will have to comply with a US-style electronic visa system after Brexit, under plans set out on Monday by Home Secretary Priti Patel.
The plans for a new Electronic Travel Authorisation system (ETA) will make it easier for border guards to screen arrivals and block threats from entering the UK, the Tories say.
It is part of a five-point plan to secure the borders after Brexit and will be launched by Ms Patel and Boris Johnson at a border post.
Other measures include plans to count visitors in and out of the UK and to stop migrants using EU identity cards instead of the more secure passports.
New powers will also be brought in to...
