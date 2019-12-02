EU visitors to UK will need US-style electronic visas under Tory proposals

Visitors to the UK from the European Union and the Commonewealth will have to comply with a US-style electronic visa system after Brexit, under plans set out on Monday by Home Secretary Priti Patel.
The plans for a new Electronic Travel Authorisation system (ETA) will make it easier for border guards to screen arrivals and block threats from entering the UK, the Tories say.
It is part of a five-point plan to secure the borders after Brexit and will be launched by Ms Patel and Boris Johnson at a border post.
Other measures include plans to count visitors in and out of the UK and to stop migrants using EU identity cards instead of the more secure passports.
New powers will also be brought in to...
 
Hawa Uk ingelikua nchi yao iko kama Iceland wangelizibiti sana border yao coz ya mzunguko wa bahari so ingelikua ngumu wahamiaji na wengineo kuingia ila madhali borders zao zimeungana na EU basi ata wafanyeje ni ngumu kufanya wanavyotaka
 
STRUGGLE MAN said:
Hawa Uk ingelikua nchi yao iko kama Iceland wangelizibiti sana border yao coz ya mzunguko wa bahari so ingelikua ngumu wahamiaji na wengineo kuingia ila madhali borders zao zimeungana na EU basi ata wafanyeje ni ngumu kufanya wanavyotaka
Sasa hata Wafaransa inabidi waombe visa wakati ndiyo next door neighbors.
 
Unaijua UK au?? Maana yenyewe ni kisiwa kidogo tuu
STRUGGLE MAN said:
Hawa Uk ingelikua nchi yao iko kama Iceland wangelizibiti sana border yao coz ya mzunguko wa bahari so ingelikua ngumu wahamiaji na wengineo kuingia ila madhali borders zao zimeungana na EU basi ata wafanyeje ni ngumu kufanya wanavyotaka
STRUGGLE MAN said:
Hawa Uk ingelikua nchi yao iko kama Iceland wangelizibiti sana border yao coz ya mzunguko wa bahari so ingelikua ngumu wahamiaji na wengineo kuingia ila madhali borders zao zimeungana na EU basi ata wafanyeje ni ngumu kufanya wanavyotaka
Uk ni kisiwa haijaungana/haina mpaka na nchi yeyote.sehemu ya uk ambayo inaungana na nchi nyingine ni Northen Ireland,ambayo ndo ina mpaka(ambao haulindwi) na republic of ireland.lakin bado haiungani ki ardhi na sehemu nyingine za nchi.
 
Ireland + Northern Ireland taari imeshaungana kiardhi ingawaje UK ni kisiwa kama ulivyosema
london1 said:
Uk ni kisiwa haijaungana/haina mpaka na nchi yeyote.sehemu ya uk ambayo inaungana na nchi nyingine ni Northen Ireland,ambayo ndo ina mpaka(ambao haulindwi) na republic of ireland.lakin bado haiungani ki ardhi na sehemu nyingine za nchi.
Sky Eclat said:
Visitors to the UK from the European Union and the Commonewealth will have to comply with a US-style electronic visa system after Brexit, under plans set out on Monday by Home Secretary Priti Patel.
The plans for a new Electronic Travel Authorisation system (ETA) will make it easier for border guards to screen arrivals and block threats from entering the UK, the Tories say.
It is part of a five-point plan to secure the borders after Brexit and will be launched by Ms Patel and Boris Johnson at a border post.
Other measures include plans to count visitors in and out of the UK and to stop migrants using EU identity cards instead of the more secure passports.
New powers will also be brought in to...
Mimi kwa mtizamo wangu UK baada ya brexite itahitaji sana EU kuliko EU itakapohitaji UK kwahiyo migration policy zao lazima zisiwe unfriendly kwa EU citizen na common wealthy coutries......
 
mulwanaka said:
Mimi kwa mtizamo wangu UK baada ya brexite itahitaji sana EU kuliko EU itakapohitaji UK kwahiyo migration policy zao lazima zisiwe unfriendly kwa EU citizen na common wealthy coutries......
Uhusiano kati ya EU na UK hauwezi kwisha moja kwa moja kwa ajiri ya ya kujitoa kwao.Bado kuna mambo mengi watashirikiana,na hiyo inategemea na deal ambazo watakubaliana kwenye Brexit,sidhani kama kutakuwa na viza kwao kuingia UK,naona kuishi na kufanya kazi ndo wataweka restrictions,ilikuwa hiv zamani.
Uk wanataka wawe free kufanya biashara na nchi nyingine nje ya EU pia kuchukua talent kutoka nchi yeyote wanayotaka.Hapa fursa kwa nchi nyingi,wahindi wanachangamkiaga sana hizi nafasi,ila nchi kama Tanzania na wananchi wake sababu ni commo wealth,ingeweza pia kunufaika kama wataweza kufuatilia hizi nafasi,nakumbuka miaka ya tisini, wazimbambwe na wakenya wengi walikuja kama manesi UK.
 
