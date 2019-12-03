Driver III (3 Post) Dar es Salaam Development Corporation (DDC)

Employer: DAR ES SALAAM DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (DDC)

Date Published: 2019-12-02

Application Deadline: 2019-12-16

JOB SUMMARY: N/A


DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
  • Driving motor vehicles and machines as may be assigned;
  • Ensuring motor vehicle and machines and their accessories are in good condition;
  • Following motor vehicles and machines under repairs and ensure that required spares are fitted and that obsolete spares are returned to store for verification;
  • Maintaining vehicles and/or machines cleanliness;
  • Ensure safety of the vehicle and machines;
  • Maintaining and recording log books for all trips or routes made;
  • Undertaking routine checks on the vehicles to ensure that is serviceable;
  • Reporting any defect or problems detected in the vehicles or machines;
  • Monitoring mileage and sending motor vehicles for normal service when due;
  • Servicing, monitoring and certifying maintenances carried out on the vehicle is adequate standard;
  • Monitoring and taking safe custody of vehicles all the time;
  • Monitoring fuel consumption of vehicle and advice; and
  • Performing any other duties related to the above as assigned by your supervisor.

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Possession of a Secondary School Education Certificates (CSEE) or holder of Form IV certificate with clean and valid driving license D, C or E and attended professional driving course of the accredited institutions such as NIT and VETA and attained Trade Test Grade II (Mechanics), or advanced Drivers course for VIP (Grade I or II). Capable of driving all types of motor vehicles and machine. Must have at least 4 years driving experience with a clean driving record without causing any road accident. Must be fluent in both spoken and written Kiswahili and English Language.

REMUNERATION: Salary Scale ACCORDING TO DDC SALARY SCALE


CLICK HERE TO APPLY
 
