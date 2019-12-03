Driver III (3 Post) Dar es Salaam Development Corporation (DDC)

Jamii Opportunities
Employer: DAR ES SALAAM DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (DDC)
Date Published: 2019-12-02
Application Deadline: 2019-12-16
JOB SUMMARY: N/A
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE:
Possession of a Secondary School Education Certificates (CSEE) or holder of Form IV certificate with clean and valid driving license D, C or E and attended professional driving course of the accredited institutions such as NIT and VETA and attained Trade Test Grade II (Mechanics), or advanced Drivers course for VIP (Grade I or II). Capable of driving all types of motor vehicles and machine. Must have at least 4 years driving experience with a clean driving record without causing any road accident. Must be fluent in both spoken and written Kiswahili and English Language.
REMUNERATION: Salary Scale ACCORDING TO DDC SALARY SCALE
CLICK HERE TO APPLY
