Disney robs Swahili of “Hakuna Matata”

Thiong'o says he is "horrified" by Disney's claim on the phrase, even though the trademark had a specific business goal and just covers T-shirts. "It would be like trademarking 'good morning' or 'it is raining cats and dogs' in the case of English," he says. "It's a common phrase we use every other day. No company can own it."



Thiong'o says he is "horrified" by Disney's claim on the phrase, even though the trademark had a specific business goal and just covers T-shirts. "It would be like trademarking 'good morning' or 'it is raining cats and dogs' in the case of English," he says. "It's a common phrase we use every other day. No company can own it."

Disney did not respond to NPR's requests to comment on the debate over the trademark. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o is a Kenyan writer and professor of comparative literature at the School of Humanities at the University of California, Irvine. He writes in Gikuyu and Swahili and has written and spoken extensively on African language.



Disney has trademarked the Swahili phrase “Hakuna Matata”.

I liken this to colonialism and robbery, the appropriation of something you have no right over. Imagine, "If we were to go that route, then we owe the British royalties for everyone who speaks English, or France for when we speak French."

"Hakuna matata" is a Swahili language phrase from East Africa; translate, it means "no trouble". The word "hakuna" means "there is not here" while "matata" means "problems".

Hakuna Matata has been used by most Kiswahili-speaking countries suchs as Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Disney can't be allowed to trademark something that it didn't invent.

