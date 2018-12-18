Disney robs Swahili of “Hakuna Matata”


Disney ni kampuni ya kimarekani inajihusisha na mambo ya movie. wamesajili neno hilo (HAKUNA MATATA Trademark of Walt Disney Company, The - Registration Number 2700605 - Serial Number 74558335 :: Justia Trademarks) ili wawe na haki miliki. So ukitaka kuchapisha matisheti ya hakuna matata inabidi muingie makubaliano ya mkataba uwalipe lasivyo unashtakiwa kwani wao ndo wanahaki miliki.
Mwandishi nguli wa vitabu anayefundisha katika chuo cha Califonia Ngugi wa Thiong'o ameshawahi hoji juu ya Disney kusajili neno hilo lakini hakupewa majibu yoyote na Walter Disney. Alitolea mifano kama mtu atoke na kusajili neno GOOD MORNING je mataifa yanayotumia neno hilo watakuwa tayari?
Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o is a Kenyan writer and professor of comparative literature at the School of Humanities at the University of California, Irvine. He writes in Gikuyu and Swahili and has written and spoken extensively on African language.

Thiong'o says he is "horrified" by Disney's claim on the phrase, even though the trademark had a specific business goal and just covers T-shirts. "It would be like trademarking 'good morning' or 'it is raining cats and dogs' in the case of English," he says. "It's a common phrase we use every other day. No company can own it."

Disney did not respond to NPR's requests to comment on the debate over the trademark.
Pia waweza fuatilia baadhi ya comments zilizowahi tolewa na wadau mbalimbali kuhusiana na suala hilo katika link zifuatazo

Disney has trademarked the Swahili phrase “Hakuna Matata”.
I liken this to colonialism and robbery, the appropriation of something you have no right over. Imagine, "If we were to go that route, then we owe the British royalties for everyone who speaks English, or France for when we speak French."

Join us and say NO to DISNEY or any corporations/individuals looking to trademark languages, terms or phrases they didn't invent.

"Hakuna matata" is a Swahili language phrase from East Africa; translate, it means "no trouble". The word "hakuna" means "there is not here" while "matata" means "problems".

Hakuna Matata has been used by most Kiswahili-speaking countries suchs as Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Disney can't be allowed to trademark something that it didn't invent.

Sign the petition to stop this! Click here to sign
 

Huyo Disney ni nani? Anaishi wapi? Yaani lengo lake amiliki maneno "HAKUNA MATATA"? Kwamba ni mali yake binafsi au wimbo?
 
ntamaholo said:
Huyo Disney ni nani? Anaishi wapi? Yaani lengo lake amiliki maneno "HAKUNA MATATA"? Kwamba ni mali yake binafsi au wimbo?
Disney ni kampuni ya kimarekani inajihusisha na mambo ya movie. wamesajili neno hilo ili wawe na haki miliki. So ukitaka kuchapisha matisheti ya hakuna matata inabidi muingie makubaliano ya mkataba uwalipe lasivyo unashtakiwa kwani wao ndo wanahaki miliki.
Mwandishi nguli wa vitabu anayefundisha katika chuo cha Califonia Ngugi wa Thiong'o ameshawahi hoji juu ya Disney kusajili neno hilo lakini hakupewa majibu yoyote na Walter Disney. Alitolea mifano kama mtu atoke na kusajili neno GOOD MORNING je mataifa yanayotumia neno hilo watakuwa tayari?
 
Matumizi ya neno “Hakuna Matata” yalianzia kwenye sinema ya The Lion King. Kuna ugonjwa uliwapata simba Serengeti miaka ya 90, walikufa sana. Sinema hii ilitengenezwa na wahisani ili kupata pesa ya kutibu simba.

Tuwe na shukran pia tuwe na furaha kuona Kiswahili kinakua.
 
Sky Eclat said:
Matumizi ya neno “Hakuna Matata” yalianzia kwenye sinema ya The Lion King. Kuna ugonjwa uliwapata simba Serengeti miaka ya 90, walikuwa sana. Sinema hii ilitengenezwa na wahisani ili kupata pesa ya kutibu simba.

Tuwe na shukran pia tuwe na furaha kuona Kiswahili kinakua.
Ni vyema kuona kinakua, lakini tatizo linakuja walipoamua kusajili neno hilo ili kuzuia watu kulitumia neno hilo katika matisheti na vitu vingine kwakuwa wao wanahaki miliki. Rejea linki hii Swahili Speakers Debate Disney's Trademark of 'Hakuna Matata' For T-Shirts uweze pata maelezo zaidi yaliyotolewa kuhusu hilo
 
Wenzetu Wakenya walifikiri wanatangaza utalii kwamba nchini mwao hakuna matata, wenzao wameshaliteka na ni la kwao sasa. Pengine atakayefaidika ni mzee Wa Thiong'o ili akae kimya.
 
Auz said:
Wenzetu Wakenya walifikiri wanatangaza utalii kwamba nchini mwao hakuna matata, wenzao wameshaliteka na ni la kwao sasa. Pengine atakayefaidika ni mzee Wa Thiong'o ili akae kimya.
Hapa Thiong'o alihoji kupitia mtandao wa NPR lakini hakujibiwa chochote.
Na hii ndio registration yao ambayo iko active
1545118003082-png.970962
 
Sky Eclat said:
Matumizi ya neno “Hakuna Matata” yalianzia kwenye sinema ya The Lion King. Kuna ugonjwa uliwapata simba Serengeti miaka ya 90, walikufa sana. Sinema hii ilitengenezwa na wahisani ili kupata pesa ya kutibu simba.

Tuwe na shukran pia tuwe na furaha kuona Kiswahili kinakua.[/QUOTE
King Mufasaaaa, wewe ndio Nala
Ni Mtengeneza Filamu Za Vikaragosi Huko Hollywood, Marekani. Ana Katuni Nyingi Sana, Kaanza Kuziwekea Maneno Ya Kiswahili. Kuna Kuna Kutuni Moja Inaitwa Kimba The White Lion Hapo Ndipo Ndipo Yalipo Maneno Ya Kiswahili Hakuna Matata. Mbaya Zaidi Ni Kuyafanyia Umiliki Maneno Ya Kiswahili. Haya Ni Maajabu Kampuni Ya Vikaragosi Kuanza Kumiliki Maneno Ya Lugha Isiyo Yao Kwa Manufaa Ya Kibiashara. Tusishange Wakachukua Na Maneno Mengine
 
Yajayo yanafurahisha. Disney nao wabinafsi kama hawa wenzetu wa
 
Sky Eclat said:
Matumizi ya neno “Hakuna Matata” yalianzia kwenye sinema ya The Lion King. Kuna ugonjwa uliwapata simba Serengeti miaka ya 90, walikufa sana. Sinema hii ilitengenezwa na wahisani ili kupata pesa ya kutibu simba.

Tuwe na shukran pia tuwe na furaha kuona Kiswahili kinakua.
Sky Eclat nakupendea hapo tuu
Unajua vingi sana
 
ntamaholo said:
Huyo Disney ni nani? Anaishi wapi? Yaani lengo lake amiliki maneno "HAKUNA MATATA"? Kwamba ni mali yake binafsi au wimbo?
Disney alishakufa, aliitwa walt disney
Aliacha kampuni inayosimamia sehemu inaitwa disney land hapo kuna ma katuni na vitu mbali mbali pia hiyo kampuni ndiye aliitumia kuanzisha cartoon kama micky mouse
 
Sky Eclat said:
Matumizi ya neno “Hakuna Matata” yalianzia kwenye sinema ya The Lion King. Kuna ugonjwa uliwapata simba Serengeti miaka ya 90, walikufa sana. Sinema hii ilitengenezwa na wahisani ili kupata pesa ya kutibu simba.

Tuwe na shukran pia tuwe na furaha kuona Kiswahili kinakua.
Mkuu si sahihi " nomino kuwa na hatimiliki ya mtu " kweli " ... kwamba atokee mtu asajili Salamu ya SHIKAMOO. halafu awe na hati miliki ya hiyo salamu " then ikitokea mtu mwingine akaitumia tu basi anapaswa kushtakiwa ....!!? Hii haijakaa sawa .. hata kama wangekuja kuwa ponya simba wa africa nzima
 
Sasa Hivi Ni Vituko Kampuni Kumiliki Maneno Ya Lugha Ya Watu. Bora Wangetunga Maneno Yao Wayamiliki
 
LOTH HEMA said:
Sasa Hivi Ni Vituko Kampuni Kumiliki Maneno Ya Lugha Ya Watu. Bora Wangetunga Maneno Yao Wayamiliki
Soon utasikia wanamiliki neno goodmorning. What I know kawaida neno linapokuwa popular automatically aliyelianzisha au anayelitumia anakuwa na haki miliki (I stand to be corrected)
 
Hakuna noma dingii.

Kwani mnateseka??
 
