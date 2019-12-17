Dark web/deep web

Hello,

As long as it is a great mind lounge,i believe that lot might know about the dark web or the hidden social interaction in an internet model which deals with exchange of confidential information's and illegal stuffs,for more information you can google it out because my intention to this post is literally to share some views on how this luggage's cross the border without any military or security defense awareness things like drugs,body parts of dead humans,animals ...weapons and mystery boxes.....

IF A DARK NET OR WEB IS CONTROLLED VIA INTERNET HOW PHYSICALLY IS IT SAFE FOR TANGIBLE STUFFS?

REALITY
 
Douh! Let me see
Do you really think the CIA, MI6 and Mossad guys don't know about that stuff "Dark web"?
Or May be they know what it is, but just pretend because it serves some of their interests?

Emperor Epiphany
 
Asam

I think you will understand more though this post


www.jamiiforums.com

Fahamu Kuhusu Sehemu ya Mtandao wa Intaneti Iliyofichwa (Deep web na Dark web)

Hakika ulimwengu huu una mambo mengi ambayo hatuyafahamu bado, kila siku tunaweza kujifunza jambo jipya hadi mwisho wa maisha yetu. Intaneti ni kitu ambacho kwa ulimwengu huu wa sasa kila mtu anakitumia kwa njia moja au nyingine. Jambo la kushangaza ni kuwa pamoja na kutumika huku kwa intaneti...
www.jamiiforums.com www.jamiiforums.com

www.jamiiforums.com

Umeshasikia kuhusu 'DEEP WEB'?

Watu wengi wanatumia mtandao wa Internet ku-explorer website mbalimbali, lakini kumbe website tunazo zitembelea ni asilimia chache sana ya website zilizo jificha zinazoitwa 'deep web'. Hata ukitumia traditional search engine kama google.com na yahoo.com utaweza kupata asilimia chache kama 20%...
www.jamiiforums.com www.jamiiforums.com
 
