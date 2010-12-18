Congratulations!


BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Feb 11, 2007
Messages
81,891
Likes
121,077
Points
280
BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 11, 2007
81,891 121,077 280
#1

As it was suspected, Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon will be having twins. Nick Cannon, who will be receiving much scolding from his wife, revealed the information on today.

Previously, when HipHopRx.com first reported that Mariah Carey may be having twins after she slipped up and said they during a radio interview, they would neither confirm it nor deny it.
According to Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey first shared the information with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, but we already know that grandma Patricia Carey was the first to know, so he should stop trying to pull our legs like that.
Nick admitted that he hadnt told Mariah Carey that he was going to say anything and he might get yelled at for not getting her permission.
All we have to say is shame on you Nick Cannon, but we know you got sick and tired of people continuously asking and asking and asking.
Now the question is Is pregnant Mariah Careys twins going to be twin boys or twin girls or maybe a twin boy and girl?

 
pmwasyoke

pmwasyoke

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
May 27, 2010
Messages
3,701
Likes
365
Points
180
pmwasyoke

pmwasyoke

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 27, 2010
3,701 365 180
#2
Twawatakia kurithi kipaji cha uimbaji.
 
Maria Roza

Maria Roza

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Apr 1, 2009
Messages
6,815
Likes
264
Points
180
Maria Roza

Maria Roza

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 1, 2009
6,815 264 180
#3
hongereni sana
 
Nyani Ngabu

Nyani Ngabu

Platinum Member
#4
Joined
May 15, 2006
Messages
81,913
Likes
48,900
Points
280
Age
28
Nyani Ngabu

Nyani Ngabu

Platinum Member
Joined May 15, 2006
81,913 48,900 280
#4
Congratulations are in order.

Mariah has been one of my favorite(s) since "someday" 1990!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
ComSkills Ad

ComSkills Ad

Forum statistics

Threads 1,249,419
Members 480,661
Posts 29,697,453

FOLLOW US