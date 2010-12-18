Congratulations!

As it was suspected, Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon will be having twins. Nick Cannon, who will be receiving much scolding from his wife, revealed the information on today.



HipHopRx.com first reported that Mariah Carey may be having twins after she slipped up and said  Previously, whenfirst reported that Mariah Carey may be having twins after she slipped up and said 

they

 during a radio interview, they would neither confirm it nor deny it.

According to Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey first shared the information with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, but we already know that grandma Patricia Carey was the first to know, so he should stop trying to pull our legs like that.

Nick admitted that he hadnt told Mariah Carey that he was going to say anything and he might get yelled at for not getting her permission.

All we have to say is shame on you Nick Cannon, but we know you got sick and tired of people continuously asking and asking and asking.