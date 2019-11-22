Coming Out of Retirement: Floyd Mayweather kurudi ulingoni 2020!

Floyd Mayweather kurudi ulingoni mwakani 2020 kwa mujibu wa Instagram yake!

Mayweather announced on Instagram he will pull on the gloves again, with UFC president Dana White then taking to Twitter to share the news hinting at possible switch to UFC.

Mayweather's post was then reposted on Twitter by UFC president Dana White, after speculation in recent days the two were planning to work together.



The announcement by Mayweather will also fuel speculation he could be about to make the move into UFC.



He has previously suggested he would one day move into mixed martial arts in some capacity, although he has also said that boxing will always reign supreme over other combat sports.



Mayweather and White were seen taking in a basketball game together on Wednesday night, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.