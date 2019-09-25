Cctv camera installation Arusha

willy kawishe
Member
- Joined
- Jun 1, 2016
- Messages
- 75
- Points
- 125
willy kawishe
Member
Joined Jun 1, 2016
75 125
CCTV INSTALLATION
We are dealing with;
CCTV Camera Installation and Repair
LAN Installation
Computer Service & Repair
Electrical Fence Installation
Also we can connect CCTV camera directly to your mobile phone.
️
Contract us :
0716128815 (Call & WhatsApp 24/7)
Location: Arusha
We are dealing with;
CCTV Camera Installation and Repair
LAN Installation
Computer Service & Repair
Electrical Fence Installation
Also we can connect CCTV camera directly to your mobile phone.
️
Contract us :
0716128815 (Call & WhatsApp 24/7)
Location: Arusha