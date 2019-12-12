Kasie
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2013
- Messages
- 15,380
- Points
- 2,000
Kasie
Platinum Member
Joined Dec 29, 2013
15,380 2,000
This is for you man,
My mind is occupied with mixed feelings...
I just can't hold it anymore...
You said you are going to come soon, (not see you man..) look at you... You are not a lier... rather a wild cat...
Muongo paka ka.nya ma.vi kajipaka...
Ooh yeah, the flight is taking off at 5Clock in the morning... Keep singing the same song...
K' Matata.
My mind is occupied with mixed feelings...
I just can't hold it anymore...
You said you are going to come soon, (not see you man..) look at you... You are not a lier... rather a wild cat...
Muongo paka ka.nya ma.vi kajipaka...
Ooh yeah, the flight is taking off at 5Clock in the morning... Keep singing the same song...
K' Matata.