Bora nikate tamaa ili niwe salama

Maisha hayatakaa yatosheleze. Hivyo ni budi na kushukuru kwa ulichonacho. Those who are the happiest never did have everything, but they are thankful for everything they do have.



When you learn to appreciate the little you have, then the big things are soon to happen. Please learn to be grateful.



Anza kwa kushukuru na kufurahia pumzi uliyonayo, shukuru kwa amani, shukuru kwa kila kitu huku ukijilinganisha na wasio nacho kabisa na utapata amani ya moyo sana.



Then, lower or have less expectations from someone and you will never be disappointed. If you love someone, then don't expect to be loved back. If you give, don't expect the return. If you help, don't expect a thankful hand. On whatever you do to others, have no expectations. You will have peace within you.



Pole sana Da Vinci, Mondray. Paprika angekuwepo bila shaka ungekuwa na amani.