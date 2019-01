Bangi ni mbaya sana

Marijuana is spiritual for me. It's all about connecting to the plant. When I use herbs I use my hands to break it down. When I spliff some I set intentions.....and it's all good.



For those who don't know marijuana has been used in India, Africa and America for centuries.



Don't let the system fool you.



Good for tuberculosis



Good for asthma



Good for the flu



Good for healing the depression.



I think the society should be educated about the many benefits of this plant.



And yes herbs is not for everyone.



For example children, people with history of mental illness, pregnant mothers



Don't use it because the next person use it.



Herbs only for the wise



Big ups all cities and countries that have legalized the plant for medical use and recreational use.