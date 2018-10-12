After MO Dewji who'll be next?

- Joined
To me the circumstantial disappearance of MO Dewji after being kidnapped by the so called unknown men, hasn't astonished me,when a killer kills a first man,he can't hesitate to kill a tenth man.
Since so many have gone missing and the government maintained silence over their missing.
I knew that such cases would have blasted the nation again, as well as the world.
My question is,who's gonna be next after MO?
