After MO Dewji who'll be next?


My Son drink water

My Son drink water

My Son drink water

My Son drink water

To me the circumstantial disappearance of MO Dewji after being kidnapped by the so called unknown men, hasn't astonished me,when a killer kills a first man,he can't hesitate to kill a tenth man.
Since so many have gone missing and the government maintained silence over their missing.
I knew that such cases would have blasted the nation again, as well as the world.
My question is,who's gonna be next after MO?
 
hebrews

hebrews

As long as we are still in the same country anyone can be next
 
Benny Haraba

Let us pray before God for nothing to happen again like this
 
