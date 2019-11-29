Why did you bid him?

Kenyans have opted to blindfold themselves, in order not to see what has been taking place in their neighbouring country, since the fifth phase government took over.

You chose to get abashed from the Professor who regularly claims to have been picked from the garbage field.

Such a Professor whose nation doesn't walk by Human Rights and Democracy taught you what to do and you hailed him by having your faces smiled.

Why did you bid him?

Was there no country to bid other than Maandazi Republic?

Shame on you Kenyans.
 
Unlike Tanzanians, in Kenya, we choose to learn from our neighbors even though they are all doing worse than us. Ukielezwa neno la busara, usichunguze anayelisema ametokapi bali chukua kinachokufaidi na ukitilie maanani.
 
