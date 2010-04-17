What Kenyan President Earns!


By Standard Reporter

The comparative salaries of world Presidents can today be revealed.

And interestingly, Kenya is among the chart-topping nations in terms of remunerating its leaders, with President Kibaki toppling many of the worlds richest states.

President Kibakis annual salary and benefits top the earnings of President Barack Obama
mag-glass_10x10.gif
of the United States, the worlds most powerful nation, by more than Sh3 million a year.

It also overshadows that of leaders of other world leading economies such as Germany, Russia, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

At Sh2 million a month ($26,000) basic salary, President Kibaki earns Sh24 million ($312,000) a year, slightly higher than German Chancellor Angela Merkels $303,000. Germany is Europes largest economy, and the worlds fifth.

President Kibakis salary also tops that of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom  a trillion-dollar economy  Mr Gordon Brown
mag-glass_10x10.gif
who earns $279,000 a year. This translates to Sh1,787,925 per month.

His counterpart, Mr Stephen Harper of Canada, another affluent and high-tech trillion-dollar class economy, takes home $246,000, some $3,000 more than that another high-flying economy Japan whose leader Yukio Hatoyama gets $243,000.

Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is paid a "paltry" $229,000 in comparison.
These figures are, however, not inclusive of bonuses and other emoluments that world leaders are entitled to.

Kibaki earns another Sh1.2 million ($15,596) in benefits monthly, which translates to Sh14.4 million ($187,158).

President Obama gets an aggregate compensation of Sh30,776,000 ($400,000) a year, which is higher than Kibakis.

In addition, he gets an expense allowance of $50,000 towards costs related to the discharge of his official duties, which takes the US Presidents total to Sh34,623,000 ($450,000), which is still less than President Kibakis Sh38.4 million ($499,000).

Obama has a further $100,000 for official travel and $19,000 for entertainment. We couldnt get details on President Kibakis expenditure on official travel and entertainment.

Singapore

However, Kibakis earnings is loose change in comparison to what the Singaporean Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, is paid.

Loong, who came to office in 2004, earns a whopping Sh289 million a year, with Sh190 million being the basic salary and Sh99 million being benefits. That translates to a gross salary of Sh24 million a month.

Prime Minister Donald Tsang Yum-Kuen of Hong Kong comes a distant second with Sh39,701,040 or $516,000 a year. This translates to Sh3.3 million per month.

Europes best paid leader, Prime Minister Brian Cowen of Ireland, earns Sh26,236,540 ($341,000) a year, slightly more than that of Frances eccentric Prime Minister Nicholas Sarkozy, who earns Sh24,466,920 ($318,000) a year, translating to Sh2 million a month.

Back closer home in South Africa, the continents largest economy, President Jacob Zuma is paid Sh23.5 million (Rand 2.25 million) a year.

However, it is important to bear in mind that the official salaries of African leaders do not always reflect their wealth.

Equatorial Guineas Teodoro Obiang Nguema, for example, is among the worlds richest leaders despite his modest salary standing at around Sh350,000 a month.
Macedonias President Branko Crvenkovski  at a monthly salary of Sh124,800 ($1,600) is believed to be the lowest paid leader in the world. He therefore earns a total of Sh1,497,600 a year.

President Evo Morales of Bolivia follows closely with a salary of Sh1.5 million (£20,000) a year. In 2007, Morales surprised many when he slashed his salary by more than half, and declared that no Cabinet minister could collect a higher wage than him  and that savings would be used to hire more school teachers.

Corporate executives

Despite the huge amounts earned by some of the worlds leaders, they are dwarfed by the top-paid corporate executives.

Forbes, the respected American business magazine, earlier this year ranked IT major Oracles chief Larry Ellison as the top-paid CEO in the US with an annual package of Sh14.8 billion ($192.92 million) a year. This equivalent to Sh1.2 billion monthly.

Besides, there are said to be over 500 corporate executives in the US drawing a monthly salary of more than $1 million. The differences in earnings of the world leaders do not reflect the sheer privileges that go with their jobs.

Despite earning less than President Kibaki, President Obama holds sway over world affairs. He is the leader of the worlds greatest civilization, managing an economy estimated at $15 trillion.

Obama is commander-in-chief of the most powerful army and with his signature and the press of a button, he can initiate a nuclear war.

Perhaps it is in recognition of the immense power that the American presidency wields that activities at airports and communication facilities come to a standstill whenever one of his senior subordinates comes calling.
 
Jk ataiga hiiii....
 
Na tusisahau Kibaki halipi kodi wakati Obama analipa kodi,hiyo mihela sijui anaifanyia nini si ajabu ndio maana viongizi wa africa wako tayari kuiba. Kura ili wabakie kwenye Uraisi milele si jui M7 anapata ngapi au Mubaraka wa Misri na yule dikteta kule Ethiopia na hapa kwetu Muungwana anapata ngapi
 
This is africa . tunatenegenza kizazi cha wanasiasa badala ya kiazi cha wazalishaji mali.mapato ya mbunge yanazidi mapatao ya mganga mkuu wa wilaya au mkoa. Ni ajira gani gani zinalipa na kuvutia zaidi?( ubunge, udiwani, urais) kwa nn isiwe ajira za ufundi, ukulima?
 
Ni aibu!..Halafu kila siku kutembeza kibakuli cha kuomba msaada!
 
anyone know what does kikwete earn?
 
This is what we need to see in our newspapers. It's a challenge to them
 
Jamani, si kodi zetu hizi? Mi inanipa uchungu? Lakini mimi ningeomba huu usiri wa serikali ungepunguzwa, maana hizi pesa ni zetu. Ningependa kujua kutoka kwa nyerere mpaka sasa scale ya hawa jamaa zipo vipi.

Wajingaa ndio waliwao, siku wakiamka haijalishi ni chenji kiasi gani kimebaki nafikiri watararua pamba zao na kuwachapa hawa mafedhuli. Watu wanauana kwenye haya majukwaa hata kwa kuloganaaa, aahhaaa, kumbe mambo iko hukooooo! tutawachapa tu, ipo siku!!!!!
:angry:
 
Africa would be better led by monkeys, at least their needs are bananas and mates.. Huyu kibaki ni sponsor wa crimes against humanity, the pictures of children under the age of 18 thrown in the Kenyan morgue as if they were garbage happened so that this pile of ish could be paid higher than the leaders of the biggest economies in the world. Its shame and this is why tutatawaliwa mpaka vitukuu viwe na vitukuu..Shame Shame Shame
 
Now, UK kshs 11M
Yohanna $50000
 
Hivi mleta huu uzi ni yule Ben Saanane ambaye huwa anasemwa katekwa na wasiojulikana??
 
