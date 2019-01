Lucky Dube "Taxman"





I pay my gardener

To clean up my garden

I pay my doctor

To check out da other ting

I pay my lawyer

To fight for my rights

And I pay my bodyguard

To guard my body

There's only one man I pay

But I don't know what I'm paying for

I'm talking about the taxman [x3]



[Chorus: x4]

What have you done for me lately

Mr taxman



You take from the rich

Take from the poor

You even take from me

Can't understand it now

I pay for the police

To err... I don't know why

'Cause if my dollar was good enough

There wouldn't be so much crime

In the streets

They tell me you're a fat man

And you always take and

Never give



[Chorus: till fade]​