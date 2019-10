Wasanii wafanya ufuska mlima kilimanjaro

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA



More than 553,700 people were homeless on a single night across the US, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (BBC, 2017).



More than 40 million people were living in poverty, and 18.5 million were living in deep poverty, with reported family income below one-half of the poverty threshold. (UNHR, 2017).



The implications of the great recession are still felt. An estimated 3.2 million jobs were eliminated, and 1.2 million homes foreclosed upon following during the financial crash between 2007-2009 (Portland State University, 2018).



RUSSIA



Russia’s governmental statistics agency Rosstad has not collected any numbers on homeless people since 2010. The official number from that period – 64,000 – is thought to be far too low, and it is estimated that the real number is roughly 5 million.