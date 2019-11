Unakumbuka breakup yako ya kwanza?

Nilimpenda kweli, ni story ndefu, alikuwa mmanga hawa wa ki-Oman, ndugu zake hawakunitaka na waliloamini ni kwamba ningemuharibia masomo yake na hatimae maisha yake.



Katika harakati za hapa na pale ikatokea safari ya kimasomo kwenda nchi flani hivi, nlifanya yote yaliyowezekana akawemo safarini maana mimi nlikuwa na nafasi tayar, alinishkuru sana for that lakini alikuwa kuungana na kukubaliana na matakwa ya ndugu zake kwamba aachane nami. Kipindi cha rehearsal kilikuwa ndio kipindi cha kutuweka karibu but she always avoided me. I was never happy at school na kila safari ilivyokaribia ndivyo hakunielewa ba kujaribu kuji-distance from me.



Siku ya safari ikafika, ndege yetu saa nne asubuhi mpaka saa mbili hajafika. I started worrying na nkataka kugoma pia, kama haendi nami sitokwenda, fikra zangu ziliniambia ndugu zake wamemzuia. Around saa mbili na nusu alitokea, nlikumbatiana na kaka yake aliemsindikiza na akaninong'oneza kuwa he believes I will protect his sister. I gave him my words that she was in a safe hands.



Mmanga yule hakutaka kuongea nami mpaka tulipofika Amsterdam alipopata matatizo na suitcase yake. She was crying and calling me "my love". I had some courage and strength to do whatever I had to ili vitu vyake vyote tupate kusafiri navyo.



In Norway, she gifted me her ............



We enjoyed our time, and she promised me that she will be mine no matter what.



As we reached Tanzania, out of the flight, she pulled me, hugged me, kissed me and said it was over between us. And it was over.