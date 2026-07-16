Uganda Discharges Last Ebola Patient, 42-Day Countdown to End Outbreak Begins

Photo:Uganda has discharged its last Ebola patient, marking a major milestone in the country's fight against the disease and triggering the mandatory 42-day countdown before the outbreak can officially be declared over.The patient, a Congolese national who had been receiving treatment at theEbola Isolation Centre, was discharged on Thursday after making a full recovery.Speaking during the discharge ceremony, Health Minister Drdescribed the development as a significant achievement in Uganda's efforts to contain the outbreak."It has been two months since this outbreak was declared, and today we are celebrating the discharge of the last patient. This is indeed a moment of joy. It demonstrates that with early detection, prompt treatment and a strong health system, Ebola can be defeated," he said.Baryomunsi revealed that Uganda recorded a case fatality rate of about 10 percent during the outbreak—one of the lowest reported for outbreaks involving the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.He credited the success to early detection, prompt treatment and the dedication of frontline health workers, surveillance teams, laboratory personnel and development partners.However, he cautioned that the outbreak is not yet over.According to the minister, Ebola has an incubation period of up to 21 days. If no new case is detected during that period, Uganda will begin another 21-day countdown, bringing the total to 42 consecutive days without a new case before the outbreak can officially be declared over in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.Baryomunsi also said the Ministry of Health continues to monitor the Ebola situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where transmission is still ongoing. Surveillance and preparedness measures remain active, particularly at border points and in high-risk districts neighboring the DRC.He added that the government has started engaging countries that imposed travel restrictions during the outbreak to restore normal travel and trade as Uganda demonstrates progress in containing the disease.The head of the medical team at the Mulago Ebola Treatment Unit, Dr, said the patient's recovery reflects Uganda's growing capacity to manage highly infectious disease outbreaks.He noted that the government-established 80-bed specialized isolation facility has strengthened its systems over successive outbreaks and is staffed by multidisciplinary teams, including doctors, nurses, laboratory experts, nutritionists and psychosocial specialists.Although there is no specific treatment for the Bundibugyo strain, Kaggwa said patients received comprehensive supportive care alongside medicines administered under compassionate-use protocols, which contributed to improved recovery outcomes.The WHO Country Representative to Uganda, Dr, attributed the country's success to years of investment in preparedness, noting that emergency response teams had already been trained and the treatment unit established before the outbreak began.Under WHO guidelines, Uganda can only officially declare the Ebola outbreak over after 42 consecutive days-equivalent to two incubation periods—without recording a new confirmed case after the last patient tests negative and is discharged.Source: Observer​