Ufugaji wa Kuku wa kisasa (Layers)

House Stocking Density.

a) Layers.

• For deep litter, 4 to 6 birds per square metre should be allowed.

• For half deep litter and half slatted floor, 6 to 7 birds per square metre should be allowed.

b) Chick and Growers

• Allow 25 chicks per square metre.

• Allow 4 to 5 birds per square metre for growers

c) Broilers.

• Allow 25 chicks/m² between 4 to 7 weeks of age.