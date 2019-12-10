The Disneyland in Tanzania!

The Simiyu Regional Commissioner managed to convince investors to replicate the world’s famous American facility to by-pass mega cities such as Cairo, Lagos, Johannesburg or Cape Town.

Simiyu Region to host Africa’s pioneer Disneyland theme park

Simiyu Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka told The Guardian yesterday that the mammoth facility is projected to cost 6trn/- and once completed, is expected to turn-around Tanzania’s tourism industry.

How he managed to convince investors to replicate the world’s famous American facility to by-pass mega cities such as Cairo, Lagos, Johannesburg or Cape Town is something RC Mtaka did not divulge.

However, he stated that a firm from the Singapore is behind the project and land for its implementation has already been acquired.

“It will be known as Serengeti Disney and it will be built at Kijereshi area in Busega District, Simiyu Region,” he elaborated.

“The investor behind the project Azhar A. Malik is in the country and has just toured the project area accompanied by the Tanzanian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Dr Ramadhan Dau. He affirmed that works on the project will start early 2020 with initial installment of USD 500 million.”

Walt Disney with its globally scattered theme parks and widely popular animated films is a world-famous name and its presence in Tanzania will further boost the country’s image globally.

The first Disneyland theme park was built at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California in the United States and was opened on July 17, 1955. It is the only theme park designed and built to completion under the direct supervision of Walt Disney.

As of 2019, the American recreational facility had a larger cumulative attendance than any other theme park in the world, with 726 million visits since it opened.

Recently, the film entertainment firm Disney rebooted its popular ‘Lion King’ movie with its background setting this time being based within the Serengeti, which is Tanzania’s second largest National Park. The film is currently topping charts around the world.

Tanzania gets an upper level of 1.3 million tourists per year. It is being anticipated that once the ‘Serengeti Disney’ opens in two years’ time, it may attract an additional million visitors, to start with.

In yet another development there, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji has inspected the ongoing construction of the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) campus for Simiyu Region, accompanied by the IFM board chairperson, Dr Benson Bana.

Source: IPP Media
 
This has got to be a joke, right?

There are far more pressing challenges in Simiyu for anyone even with half a brain to think of constructing an amusement park in the area.

This story strains credulity....
 
The proposal is there with Mtaka etc
First things first, I did not dispute that.

Secondly, what is a proposal? How do you know this is a proposal and not political propaganda?

Thirdly, evennif the proposal is there, why should this be good news?

There is a song about people who paved paradise to put up a parking lot.

Wanaimba.

"Don't it always seemnto go
That you don't know what you've got til its gone
They paved paradise, and put up a parking lot"

This is simething aling thise lines.

Wafaransa walikubali kuileta Disney Eurooe.

Mpaka leo wanajuta.




They paved paradise
And put up a parking lot
With a pink hotel, a boutique
And a swinging hot spot
Don't it always seem to go
That you don't know what you've got
'Till it's gone
They paved paradise
And put up a parking lot

They took all the trees
And put them in a tree museum
And they charged all the people
A dollar and a half to see 'em
Don't it always seem to go
That you don't know what you've got
'Till it's gone
They paved paradise
And they put up a parking lot

Hey farmer farmer
Put away that D.D.T. now
Give me spots on my apples
But leave me the birds and the bees
Please
Don't it always seem to go
That you don't know what you've got
'Till it's gone
They paved paradise
And put up a parking lot

Late last night
I heard the screen door slam
And a big yellow taxi
Too away my old man
 
First things first, I did not dispute that.

Secondly, what is a proposal? How do you know this is a proposal and not political propaganda?

Thirdly, evennif the proposal is there, why should this be good news?

There is a song about people who paved paradise to put up a parking lot.

This is simething aling thise lines.

Wafaransa walikubali kuileta Disney Eurooe.

Mpaka leo wanajuta.

Im an optimist, always....

And I dont think a person like Mtaka can launch a politically motivated ploy in the name of "Disneyland"
 
Im an optimist, always....

And I dont think a person like Mtaka can launch a politically motivated ploy in the name of "Disneyland"
Optimism must be in the framework of realism.

Otherwise it is bound to be sheer fantasy personified and utter rubbish running amok.

Men are as honest as their systemic limitations allow.

Mtaka is an errand boy and does not set the agenda, how could you trust any one person in a rotten system?
 
Could be something of a smaller scale for a "Disneyland" in Kijereshi area in Busega District...but their goal is to lure tourists
Wow!

I’m originally from Simiyu.

Have you been there?

Simiyu doesn’t need an amusement park right now.

It needs better essential facilities like hospitals, schools, etc.

There is not even a reliable means of conveyance there!

How will those tourists get there without major hassles?
 
