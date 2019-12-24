The 9 industries most likely to make you a millionaire

Secondary Industry
This sector, also called manufacturing
industry, (1) takes the raw materials supplied by primary industries and processes them into consumer goods, or (2) further processes goods that other secondary industries have transformed into products, or (3) builds capital goods used to manufacture consumer and nonconsumer goods. Secondary industry also includes energy-producing industries (e.g.,
hydroelectric industries) as well as the construction
industry.
Secondary industry may be divided into heavy, or large-scale, and light, or small-scale, industry. Large-scale industry
generally requires heavy capital investment in plants and machinery
, serves a large and diverse
market including other manufacturing industries, has a complex industrial organization and frequently a skilled specialized labour force
, and generates a large volume of output. Examples would include petroleum refining
, steel
and iron manufacturing, motor vehicle and heavy machinery manufacture, cement
production, nonferrous metal refining, meat-packing, and hydroelectric power
generation.
Light, or small-scale, industry may be characterized by the nondurability of manufactured products and a smaller capital investment in plants and equipment, and it may involve nonstandard products, such as customized or craft work. The labour force may be either low skilled, as in textile
work and clothing
manufacture, food processing
, and plastics manufacture, or highly skilled, as in electronics
and computer hardware manufacture, precision instrument manufacture, gemstone cutting, and craft work.