Dear our much respected neighbour. It is quite obvious that in terms of development you are ahead of us, we watoto wa Magufuli. So ati sioni sababu ya sisi kushindana kwa maneno...but we are supposed to find a means of helping each other to achieve actual development...because we can have good infrastructure, well-built cities, and industries...but who own all these, who benefit much, if we compare those who have and have not, Are the majority of population satisfied and well-off?



Bravo Kenyans, Tanzanians you are almost there, and good for you that you are united...mnaweza mazee.