SOURCE - Tanzania gets first flyover thanks to Japanese grant | Africanews
Whiles flyovers are common across most parts of African cities, Tanzania until 27th September 2018 could not boast of one, the BBC Africa service reported.
The country’s business capital of Dar es Salaam welcomed the first flyover. President John Pombe Magufuli was at the opening ceremony for the Japanese built facility.
“The Eng. Patrick Mfugale Flyover was a grant aid from the people of Japan as a token of friendship and cooperation between Japan and the United Republic of Tanzania,” a plaque at the facility read.
Sasa nimeelewa kwa nini kibarabara cha 19km TZ kimeweka kwenye thread yake binafsi hapa JF.
Flyover Kenya zilianza kujengwa miaka ya early 90s,
Other highways under construction in Kenya - The Rironi to JKIA highway - 55kms of 12lanes ,
The highway will have special lanes for high capacity buses.
Hii hata Rais Uhuru hakupata wakati wa "KUZINDUA", labda aje wakati wa commissioning.
- The flyover cost $45 million and was financed by the government of Japan
- It took 48 months – 2 years – to construct
- It is constructed at an intersection famed for heavy traffic.
- It connects vehicular movement to the central business district, airport and port
- It is named after head of the country’s Roads Agency, Patrick Mfugale
