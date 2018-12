27th

September 2018

The flyover cost $45 million and was financed by the government of Japan

It took 48 months – 2 years – to construct

It is constructed at an intersection famed for heavy traffic.

It connects vehicular movement to the central business district, airport and port

It is named after head of the country’s Roads Agency, Patrick Mfugale

SOURCE - Tanzania gets first flyover thanks to Japanese grant | Africanews Sasa nimeelewa kwa nini kibarabara cha 19km TZ kimeweka kwenye thread yake binafsi hapa JF.Flyover Kenya zilianza kujengwa miaka ya early 90s,Other highways under construction in Kenya - The Rironi to JKIA highway - 55kms of 12lanes ,The highway will have special lanes for high capacity buses.Hii hata Rais Uhuru hakupata wakati wa "KUZINDUA", labda aje wakati wa commissioning.