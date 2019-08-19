Simu za bei rahisi kutoka Samsung

Chief-Mkwawa said: Ndio mkuu, jinsi nanometer za transistor zinavyokuwa ndogo ndio jinsi processor inavyokula umeme kidogo. Click to expand...

Sikujua hilo. ThanksSamsung wameamua kupambana na makampuni ya kichina kutengeneza simu za bei rahisiFor now, Samsung will rely on contract manufacturers only for some of its entry-level devices as it aims to expand its presence in India and China where the budget segment competition is quite fierce.Kampuni ya Jiaxing Yongrui Electron Technology imepewa kazi.