Simu za bei rahisi kutoka Samsung

Ni Samsung galaxy A10s na A10
Ni jamii ya tecno
A10s
A10e
A10s
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Type
|PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.83 inches, 83.4 cm2 (~81.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~295 ppi density)