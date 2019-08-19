Simu za bei rahisi kutoka Samsung

Ni Samsung galaxy A10s na A10
Ni jamii ya tecno

A10s
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
GPUPowerVR GE8320
A10e
DISPLAY
TypePLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size5.83 inches, 83.4 cm2 (~81.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~295 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
ChipsetExynos 7884 (14 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2x1.6 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6x1.35 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUMali-G71 MP2
Bei: About 160 Euros
 
white hat said:
Hii simu sio jamii ya tecno hakuna A series inayotumia ujinga wa mediatek
Acha kulisha watu matango pori
Click to expand...
enhe said:
Ndio kwanza naona kwako wewe hiyo Samsung A10s ya Mediatek...nijuavyo mimi Samsung A10 ni chipset ya "Exynos 7884 (14 nm)". Tabia mbaya sana ya kuongopa!
Click to expand...
Kuna A10 na A10s Ni simu mbili tofauti.

Na Helio p22 Ni 12nm SOC, Ni nzuri Sana kwenye ukaaji chaji, hasa vile inakuja na 4000mah,

Simu hii itakuwa dhaifu in term of performance compare na A10 ya kawaida na itakaa na chaji zaidi, Bei pia inaweza kuwa rahisi zaidi.
 
enhe said:
Ndio kwanza naona kwako wewe hiyo Samsung A10s ya Mediatek...nijuavyo mimi Samsung A10 ni chipset ya "Exynos 7884 (14 nm)". Tabia mbaya sana ya kuongopa!
Click to expand...
Ni A10s na A10e
Makampuni mengi sasa yanatumia mediate
e.g. nokia, vivo,oppo,huawei, HTC nk kwa baadhi ya models
Samsung nao wamejiunga. Kinachotofautisha na tecno hapo ni jina tu
 
pandagichiza said:
Ni A10s na A10e
Makampuni mengi sasa yanatumia mediate
e.g. nokia, vivo,oppo,huawei, HTC nk kwa baadhi ya models
Samsung nao wamejiunga. Kinachotofautisha na tecno hapo ni jina tu
Click to expand...
Na Bei, simu ya Tecno yenye p22 Ni camon 11 pro inayouzwa zaidi ya laki 4.
 
Chief-Mkwawa said:
Ndio mkuu, jinsi nanometer za transistor zinavyokuwa ndogo ndio jinsi processor inavyokula umeme kidogo.
Click to expand...
Sikujua hilo. Thanks
Samsung wameamua kupambana na makampuni ya kichina kutengeneza simu za bei rahisi
"
For now, Samsung will rely on contract manufacturers only for some of its entry-level devices as it aims to expand its presence in India and China where the budget segment competition is quite fierce.
Source | Via"
Kampuni ya Jiaxing Yongrui Electron Technology imepewa kazi.
 
pandagichiza said:
Sikujua hilo. Thanks
Samsung wameamua kupambana na makampuni ya kichina kutengeneza simu za bei rahisi
"
For now, Samsung will rely on contract manufacturers only for some of its entry-level devices as it aims to expand its presence in India and China where the budget segment competition is quite fierce.
Source | Via"
Kampuni ya Jiaxing Yongrui Electron Technology imepewa kazi.
Click to expand...
Iyo ni kwa African people
 
pandagichiza said:
Sikujua hilo. Thanks
Samsung wameamua kupambana na makampuni ya kichina kutengeneza simu za bei rahisi
"
For now, Samsung will rely on contract manufacturers only for some of its entry-level devices as it aims to expand its presence in India and China where the budget segment competition is quite fierce.
Source | Via"
Kampuni ya Jiaxing Yongrui Electron Technology imepewa kazi.
Click to expand...
tulishalizungumzia hili mkuu, kuna mwengine anaitwa wingtech anaetengeneza xiaomi amepewa device za kutosha na yeye, ndio maana hizi simu zina bugs za kutosha. ila kwenye bei watakimbiza sana maana vitu vingi samsung anavyo homemade kama battery, ram, display, processor etc hivyo ata subsidize na kuwapa wachina wamtengenezee.
 
