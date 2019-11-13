She love you because you meet her basic needs

Suriya

Suriya

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 7, 2015
Messages
2,793
Points
2,000
Suriya

Suriya

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 7, 2015
2,793 2,000
Niongeze sauti tena au tunasikilizana majamaa

Ati nakupenda kama ulivyo, huna chochote

uwiiii ni uwongo, ningekua jobless tungewezana kweliii????
Tuweni makini woyi.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Quinn What is the secret for a happy marriage? What can a couple do to increase their love over the years? Mahusiano, mapenzi, urafiki 2
BASIASI I know it's haram but I love him Mahusiano, mapenzi, urafiki 7
CONTROLA I will love you Mahusiano, mapenzi, urafiki 58
BASIASI Anybody can get married, it takes genuine love to stay married Mahusiano, mapenzi, urafiki 3
Sky Eclat The beauty of a long distance love is when you meet up, the world becomes a paradise. Mahusiano, mapenzi, urafiki 58
Similar threads
What is the secret for a happy marriage? What can a couple do to increase their love over the years?
I know it's haram but I love him
I will love you
Anybody can get married, it takes genuine love to stay married
The beauty of a long distance love is when you meet up, the world becomes a paradise.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,353,557
Members 518,353
Posts 33,078,274

FOLLOW US

Top