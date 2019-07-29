Sadio Mane atoa misaada kijijini kwao

Aaron Arsenal
Aaron Arsenal
Joined Jul 24, 2014
Sadio Mané has built a school in his local village in Senegal at a cost of €270,000.
He has also built a hospital and financed a stadium for the people.
Mane also gives out £70 to families on a monthly basis and gives out free kits to local kids.
@AfricaFactsZone
@AfricaFactsZone