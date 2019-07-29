Sadio Mane atoa misaada kijijini kwao

upendodaima

upendodaima

Mwifwa said:
Nilikuwa natafuta komenti kama hii...

NB: Wema ni wema tu, hauchagui

Mkuu hii comment kuna watu wenye kutanguliza udini hawawezi kuielewa.

Jamii yetu haijawahi kukosa sehemu ya kufanyia ibada,misikiti na makanisa kutwa viti viko wazi.Jamii yetu ina changamoto kwenye huduma za jamii,shule hazina vitabu vya kutosha,hospitali hazina madawa wala vitanda vya kutosha nk.

Ukiwa nyota na ukajaaliwa ahueni ya maisha kisha ukataka kurudisha kidogo kwa jamii yako nadhani ni vyema ukaangalia changamoto zinazoikabili.

Inawezekana huko Temeke misikiti inajaa sana kiasi kwamba huyu nyota wetu kaamua kutatua hiyo kero.

Pongezi kwake.
 
Mwifwa

Mwifwa

upendodaima said:
Inawezekana huko Temeke misikiti inajaa sana kiasi kwamba huyu nyota wetu kaamua kutatua hiyo kero.

Ilitakiwa utafakari kwanza kuhusu hilo kabla ya kusema kuwa Mane kafanya jambo la Akili kuliko Samatta.

Walichokifanya wote ni msaada kwa jamii, kwao watoaji(Mane na Samatta) ni wema.

Kumbuka msaada unatolewa kutokana na utashi wa mtu(roho yake itakavyopenda).

Mbali na hivyo, Jee huo ndio mwisho wa msaada alioutoa Samatta?

Kila la kheri kwao wanaojitahidi kutoa misaada kwa jamii
 
