Rais Museveni atoa mitaji kwa wake wa Maafisa wa jeshi

President Museveni has set aside funds to boost women groups for wives of Uganda People’s Defence forces (UPDF) officers involved in income-generating activities in a bid improve on their livelihood.



This was on Friday disclosed by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen David Muhoozi while presiding over an end of year children's party at Jinja UPDF cantonment.



Gen Muhoozi said President Museveni mid this year came up with the funds after his interaction with the officers over their welfare issues including housing, education for their children, health facilities at stations and income-generating activities of their wives.



According to Gen Muhoozi, the money is at the UPDF headquarters and is ready to be disbursed to the women.

"UPDF is now drafting policies on how to release the funds to the rightful beneficiaries who will invest in profit-making projects with an aim of improving on their livelihoods.



“We are looking at formulating the best way to disburse the funds so that they do what they are meant for; all this is aimed at improving on the welfare of the women,’’ he said.



Gen Muhoozi added that each UPDF Division will be allocated Shs100m to boost the incomes of the spouses of the officers.

He explained that the fund is also an appreciation to spouses because they support families in the absence of army officers who are always serving their country in different capacities.



“Our spouses have played a big role in stabilizing our families especially when we are on duty; they keep our families moving, so these funds will improve on their livelihood especially in our absence," Gen Muhoozi said.



The Ministry of Defence Principal Social Development Officer in-charge of soldiers' families, Ms Rebecca Mugume, said soldiers' wives have been engaging in income-generating activities but have been lacking funds to boost their enterprises.



"As a ministry, our budget has been insufficient to fund the enterprises of soldiers' wives, but with this funding, their lives will improve because they will have an income set aside to support their families,’’ she said.



Ms Justine Okoth, a soldier’s wife, said their women group deals in crafts, but they have been having insufficient capital to boost it.

Other women programmes



In 2015/2016 financial year, Government introduced Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP) with an aim of improving women’s access to financial services, equip them with skills for enterprise growth, value addition and marketing of their products and services.



Rais Museveni ametenga fedha maalumu kwa ajili ya kuongeza vikundi vya ujasiria mali vya wanawake wa Maafisa wa Jeshi la Ulinzi la Wananchi wa Uganda (UPDF) ili kuboresha zabuni yao.Gen Muhoozi alisema Rais Museveni alifikia uamuzi huo baada ya majadiliano aliyofanya na Maofisa wa Jeshi kaitkati ya mwaka huu ambayo yaliyohusu masuala yao ya kimaisha ikiwamo makazi, elimu kwa watoto wao, vituo vya afya katika maeneo ya kazi pamoja na kipato kwa wake zao.Gen Muhoozi aliweka bayana kuwa, pesa hiyo ipo kwenye makao makuu ya UPDF na iko tayari kusafirishwa kwa ajili ya kutekeleza shughuli hiyo kwa vikundi hivyo vya wanawake.Aliongeza kuwa "UPDF kwa sasa inaandaa utaratibu wa jinsi ya kuzitoa fedha hizo kwa walengwa sahihi ambao watawekeza katika miradi na kuboresha maisha yao na ustawi wa wanawake.Aidha katika kufafanua zaidi Gen Muhoozi ameongeza kuwa kila Idara ya UPDF itatengwa Sh Milioni 100 za Uganda ili kuongeza kipato cha Wake wa Maofisa wa Jeshi.Alifafanua kuwa mfuko huo pia ni shukrani kwa wenzi wa ndoa kwa sababu wanasaidia familia kukosekana kwa maafisa wa jeshi ambao kila wakati wanahudumia nchi yao kwa uwezo tofauti.Aidha, mpango huu umetokana na programu ya ujasiria mali iliyoanzishwa katika mwaka wa fedha wa 2015/2016 wa Uganda, ambapo Serikali ilianzisha Programu ya Ujasiriamali wa Wanawake wa Uganda inayofahamika kwa jina la (UWEP) kwa lengo la kuwakuzia kipato chao cha kifaedha ikiwamo kuwaongezea ujuzi na kuwakuzia biashara boresha upatikanaji wa wanawake kwa huduma za kifedha, kuwapa ujuzi na ukuaji wa biashara.