Natafuta mpenzi

I am looking for a person who will give me company and i want a man who is good in heart,understanding,who will love me and respecting me .
I want someone who is charming lokes jokes and love to take some new places .
I need a guy who is educated .
More than one it will be an advantage.
I want someone outside the country .
I want someone who have a time to come to see me.
I want someone who is single not married .
I want someone who will enjoy our time together knows how to love.
Special and kind.
Example kenya or uganda.
I am qute and honest loving and respect for a man.
If your serious do please contact me.
 
All de best dear
 
hao watu waliopo nje si ndo itakuwa much worse. long distance utaweza?
 
Kazi kweli kweli
Masingo Boi
 
weka picha mama tuone..... yaliyomo..
 
FOLLOW US