Nanasi linanisaidia kuzuia kikohozi

Calories: 82.5

Fat: 1.7 grams

Protein: 1 gram

Carbs: 21.6 grams

Fiber: 2.3 grams

Vitamin C: 131% of the RDI

Manganese: 76% of the RDI

Vitamin B6: 9% of the RDI

Copper: 9% of the RDI

Thiamin: 9% of the RDI

Folate: 7% of the RDI

Potassium: 5% of the RDI

Magnesium: 5% of the RDI

Niacin: 4% of the RDI

Pantothenic acid: 4% of the RDI

Riboflavin: 3% of the RDI

Iron: 3% of the RDI

Pineapples are low in calories but have an incredibly impressive nutrient profile.One cup (5.8 ounces or 165 grams) of pineapple chunks contains the following ( 2 ):Pineapples also contain trace amounts of vitamins A and K, phosphorus, zinc and calcium.They are especially rich in vitamin C and manganese, providing 131% and 76% of the daily recommendations, respectively.Vitamin C is essential for growth and development, a healthy immune system and aiding the absorption of iron from the diet. Meanwhile, manganese is a naturally occurring mineral that aids growth, maintains a healthy metabolism and has antioxidant properties ( 3 4Trusted Source ).Supermarket nyingi sikuhizi wanauza bakuli la nanasi kwa gharama nafuu kama huna muda wa kuandaa nyumbani. Kwakweli nimesahau kabisa adha ya kifua tangu nimeanza kula kipande cha nanasi kila siku.