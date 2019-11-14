Nafasi za kazi 15, Informatics Telkom Ltd, Science Teachers/Laboratory Technicians

Jamii Opportunities
About the School: The school is located in Arusha, and initially it will carry 150 science students.
Objective:
- To provide a high level of education to the school’s students and help them learn new ideas and concepts.
- To ensure the students meet the required standards of the Tanzanian advanced education system.
Position: 12 teachers, 3 laboratory technicians (Physics, Biology and Chemistry).
Duties & Responsibilities for Science Teachers;
Instructional:
- Demonstrates a desire to meaningfully integrate technology in the classroom
- Employs a variety of teaching methods to engage different learning styles and ability levels in the classroom.
- Prepares motivating and stimulating lessons that reflects knowledge of curriculum, student development and abilities.
- Encourages an inclusive classroom that accepts the different perspectives and backgrounds of the students and elicits and greater understanding of the world around them with global perspective.
- Utilizes a variety of assessments and uses data in the classroom and develop lessons and instructional activities as needed.
- Update curriculum and materials as needed.
- Teach one or more National Curriculum subjects to students in one or more Year levels
- Plan lessons in line with National Curriculum syllabus documents and in accordance with the school policy
- Creates a learning environment that is motivating and age appropriate, setting clear expectations for classwork and homework while maintain current books and instructional resources that support the classroom learning.
- Seeks to actively know students strengths and weaknesses and respond promptly and with care to parents concerns, communicates effectively with parents, colleagues and administration.
- Maintains an accurate and organized system for monitoring student’s grades and record. Meets reporting deadlines and requirements and follows school-wide procedures for reporting grades.
- Prepares well-thought-out and thorough conference reports and written documentation on student progress. Maintains substitute’s plans and engages substitutes in advance when needed and when possible.
- Demonstrates strong classroom management’s skills.
- Liaise and collaborate with colleagues fully support the work of the departments and fulfill the school’s mission and purpose.
- Work hard hand in hand with the HOD/level coordinator to ensure that the academic and discipline of students is attained at high standards.
- To be on duty (T.O.D) as per the Campus Schedule from Operation office.
- Periodically suggest improvements to the department’s procedure and submit to your supervisor for approval.
- Demonstrates a willingness to learn, grow, and improve as a teacher.
- Continues to update knowledge of content area (s) taught.
- Engages in goal setting and review process with assigned administrator.
- Attends and participates appropriately in full, divisional, and departmental/team faculty meetings.
- Maintains a positive attitude and approach.
- Support colleagues.
- Represents the school in large community in a positive manner.
- Assist with projects and school-wide initiatives.
- Other work-related duties as assigned by supervisor or management.
Duties & Responsibilities of Labs Technicians (Chemistry, Physics and Biology)
- Maintain, clean, or sterilize laboratory instruments or equipment.
- Provide and maintain a safe work environment by participating in safety programs, committees, or teams and by conducting laboratory or plant safety audits.
- Monitor product quality to ensure compliance with standards and specifications.
- Conduct chemical or physical laboratory tests
- Order and inventory materials to maintain supplies.
- Train new lab technician’s assistance on topics such as the proper operation of laboratory equipment.
- Prepare chemical solutions for products or processes, following standardized formulas, or create experimental formulas.
- Set up and conduct chemical/equipments experiments, tests, and analyses, using techniques such as chromatography, spectroscopy, physical or chemical separation techniques, or microscopy.
- Develop or conduct programs of sampling and analysis to maintain quality standards of raw materials, chemical intermediates, or products.
- Write technical reports or prepare graphs or charts to document experimental results.
- Bachelor’s degree required with higher GPA Pass is required, Master’s degree will be added as an advantage for Science teachers
- Ordinary Diploma in Science and Laboratory Technology with Higher GPA pass is required, Bachelor degree will be added as an advantage for laboratory Technicians.
- 3+ years of experience for Senior professionals and 1 year for Junior professionals in teaching for teachers and lab managements for lab technicians with outstanding performance
- The ability to contribute meaningfully to extracurricular programming are preferred. Candidates must have excellent writing, interpersonal, and organization skills, and ability to work with independence in dealing with the diverse elements of academic environment.
- An energetic, ethical, well disciplined, appropriate dressing code and friendly attitude with the ability to be flexible, patient, personable, easy going and conduct yourself in a professional manner.
- Strong time management skills.
Interested Candidates for this job are kindly requested to send their CV accompanied by a Cover Letter through email by 19th November 2019.
Email: info@informaticstelkom.com CC informtelkom@gmail.com.
Informatics Telkom Ltd
P.O Box 297,
Arusha – Tanzania,
Kona ya Nairobi Street,
Corner Plaza, 2 nd Floor