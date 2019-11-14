Nafasi za kazi 15, Informatics Telkom Ltd, Science Teachers/Laboratory Technicians

The school is located in Arusha, and initially it will carry 150 science students.



Objective:

To ensure the students meet the required standards of the Tanzanian advanced education system.

To provide a high level of education to the school’s students and help them learn new ideas and concepts.

JOB DESCRIPTION



Position: 12 teachers, 3 laboratory technicians (Physics, Biology and Chemistry).



Duties & Responsibilities for Science Teachers;



Instructional:

Utilizes a variety of assessments and uses data in the classroom and develop lessons and instructional activities as needed.

Encourages an inclusive classroom that accepts the different perspectives and backgrounds of the students and elicits and greater understanding of the world around them with global perspective.

Prepares motivating and stimulating lessons that reflects knowledge of curriculum, student development and abilities.

Employs a variety of teaching methods to engage different learning styles and ability levels in the classroom.

Demonstrates a desire to meaningfully integrate technology in the classroom

Teaching and learning environment:

Teach one or more National Curriculum subjects to students in one or more Year levels

Plan lessons in line with National Curriculum syllabus documents and in accordance with the school policy

Creates a learning environment that is motivating and age appropriate, setting clear expectations for classwork and homework while maintain current books and instructional resources that support the classroom learning.

Seeks to actively know students strengths and weaknesses and respond promptly and with care to parents concerns, communicates effectively with parents, colleagues and administration.

Maintains an accurate and organized system for monitoring student’s grades and record. Meets reporting deadlines and requirements and follows school-wide procedures for reporting grades.

Prepares well-thought-out and thorough conference reports and written documentation on student progress. Maintains substitute’s plans and engages substitutes in advance when needed and when possible.

Demonstrates strong classroom management’s skills.

Liaise and collaborate with colleagues fully support the work of the departments and fulfill the school’s mission and purpose.

Work hard hand in hand with the HOD/level coordinator to ensure that the academic and discipline of students is attained at high standards.

To be on duty (T.O.D) as per the Campus Schedule from Operation office.