Msaada wa mbinu za kuachana na mpenzi wako mnayefanya kazi pamoja

Tuchki Huyo joanah anakudanganya. You don't give up easily like that. Huyo ni mpenzi wako, mpaka umeomba Ushaur humu you have feelings for him ambazo joanah hana Ndio maana kirahisirahisi anakuambia umuache. Joanah inaonekana ana stress za mapenzi Ndio maana Mara nyingi anashauri kwa jazba na mihemko. Nadhani ameachwa. Sit with the guy and talk to him ,tell him how he is hurting you, tell him you love him, tell him what he is doing is not right. Mwambie kwa sauti ya upole sana.