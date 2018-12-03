Mr Slim is pretty lucky for having Mr Mango outside the house

If Mr Mango would have been inside the house, Mr Slim should have been possibly forced out of his house.



Mr Slim has been having vengeance in his heart for the past many years over the green house which Mr Mango unfortunately failed to occupy,his vengeance over the green house came up soon after Mr Smile advised him to make reconciliation with his rival brethren,an advice that created permanent hatred particularly when he got slapped in the jungle.



The presence of Mr bald in the house is the great joy of Mr Slim as since his intentions have been met and are continuously being met,let's pray to God to have at least Mr Mango in the house who'll be able to drive away Mr Slim, for he's been a cancer of his neighbours.



#Dear members of the platform,codes matter in this debate so as to protect this glorified thread.