Mr Slim is pretty lucky for having Mr Mango outside the house

My Son drink water

My Son drink water

My Son drink water

My Son drink water

If Mr Mango would have been inside the house, Mr Slim should have been possibly forced out of his house.

Mr Slim has been having vengeance in his heart for the past many years over the green house which Mr Mango unfortunately failed to occupy,his vengeance over the green house came up soon after Mr Smile advised him to make reconciliation with his rival brethren,an advice that created permanent hatred particularly when he got slapped in the jungle.

The presence of Mr bald in the house is the great joy of Mr Slim as since his intentions have been met and are continuously being met,let's pray to God to have at least Mr Mango in the house who'll be able to drive away Mr Slim, for he's been a cancer of his neighbours.

#Dear members of the platform,codes matter in this debate so as to protect this glorified thread.
 
Jmc06

Jmc06

Dreaming is always dreaming, it doesn't matter in which language your dreams are being translated. You all don't seem to understand very well what the GOT is capable of, anyway KEEP DREAMING. When you wake up and face reality you'll get back to your senses.
 
My Son drink water

My Son drink water

My Son drink water

My Son drink water

mulwanaka said:
But really Mr Mango is he strong enough to get rid of Mr Slim who is heavily poisonous and we'll armed for any body coming across his way.?
Mr Mango is likely to get foreign help in order to win the game
 
Kidzude

Kidzude

mulwanaka said:
But really Mr Mango is he strong enough to get rid of Mr Slim who is heavily poisonous and we'll armed for any body coming across his way.?
The Snake is in the pot. Would you destroy the pot to kill the snake.
Is there any way to acquire the coy manufacturing the battery used in a remote control.
 
My Son drink water

My Son drink water

My Son drink water

My Son drink water

Jmc06 said:
Dreaming is always dreaming, it doesn't matter in which language your dreams are being translated. You all don't seem to understand very well what the GOT is capable of, anyway KEEP DREAMING. When you wake up and face reality you'll get back to your senses.
Well, that's your opinion, and we don't object though, but remember that nobody knows tomorrow
 
My Son drink water

My Son drink water

My Son drink water

My Son drink water

Kidzude said:
The Snake is in the pot. Would you destroy the pot to kill the snake.
Is there any way to acquire the coy manufacturing the battery used in a remote control.
Sometimes you can just spray in the pot and get the snake fainted before you capture and kill it
 
My Son drink water

My Son drink water

My Son drink water

My Son drink water

mulwanaka said:
May be the help has already began we are seeing international donnor boycotting us to give donnation by providing lame excuse.
Something like that, Mr bald doesn't seem to learn anything
 
Jmc06

Jmc06

My Son drink water said:
Well, that's your opinion, and we don't object though, but remember that nobody knows tomorrow
With the best of my knowledge to the Government Of Tanzania and how its SYSTEMS work,. saying nobody knows tomorrow will be a Joke to me.Am saying this again Mr whatever you call him will never even come close to becoming Tanzanian president, its only fools who will keep hoping for that to happen.You know nothing about this country my friend that's why i told you to keep DREAMING, maybe one day you'll wake up to face reality.
 
mulwanaka

mulwanaka

mulwanaka

mulwanaka

Kidzude said:
The Snake is in the pot. Would you destroy the pot to kill the snake.
Is there any way to acquire the coy manufacturing the battery used in a remote control.
Some radicle supporters of the island opt rather to destroy the pot but the combra should be killed at any cost bcz pple are sleepless and going hungry bcz of the combra in the green pot.
 
Lao Tzu

Lao Tzu

Lao Tzu

Lao Tzu

My Son drink water said:
That won't be easy,good enough is that Mr Mango is the master spy ,so he can play tricks and finally get in the house
Mr. Mango will be battling with Mr. Bald supported by Mr. Slim whose spies are said to be watching every move within our system. I think Mr. Slim will do so for the aim of securing his own castle which will be endangered if Mr. Mango enter the green house.
 
