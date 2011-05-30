Movie Reviews


Hii thread ni kwa wale wapenzi wote wa filamu hapa tutakuwa tunajadiliana kuhusiana na filamu tulizoziona, tunazotaka kuziona. Karibuni.

Tuanze na Hangover 2.
Kwa mujibu wa Rotten Tomatoes naona critics wengi wameiponda, binafsi sijaiona bado kwa hiyo siwezi kutoa reviews mpaka nitakapoiona ila nitaweka baadhi ya comments kutoka Rotten Tomatoes wale mlioiona mnaweza kuchangia zaidi.

I can't believe how precisely everything does happen again, except that what was fresh and surprising in Las Vegas turns rancid and predictable in Bangkok, where yet another wedding is scheduled to take place. Joe Morgenstern Wall Street Journal
One of the most uninspired and unoriginal sequels you'll ever see. Or not see, if you're lucky. Richard Roeper
Richard Roeper.com
The Hangover Part II - Rotten Tomatoes
 
Nilipita, nategemea kurudi tena baadaye
 
Eqlyps was looking forward to such a thread and i believe it is going to be very interesting...
i look forward to the members point of view even more... Hio Hangover 2 ulochagua working on
kuitazama... nimesoma comments za rotten tomatoes - but has not discouraged me for the
Americans ni mabingwa wa criticism ya movie hata iwe bomba vipi but in rare cases...

Ila from the view naamini it is fun and somehow vulgar for one or two people wamezungumzia
standards...
 
Hangover 2 sijui kwanini imepata critics kiasi hicho maana kuna sehemu nyingine pia nimeona kuacha comments za Rotten Tomatoes for me it's an okay movie because it's fun nafikiri kwenye kui--rate naitaipa 3 star
 
The Finest said:
Hangover 2 sijui kwanini imepata critics kiasi hicho maana kuna sehemu nyingine pia nimeona kuacha comments za Rotten Tomatoes for me it's an okay movie because it's fun nafikiri kwenye kui--rate naitaipa 3 star
That is so prejudiced and unfair The Finest... Grading before watching??
Ukute before the critics ungeipa hata 4.5.. ya kwanza uli i-rate vipi?
 
Asha D said:
That is so prejudiced and unfair The Finest... Grading before watching??
Ukute before the critics ungeipa hata 4.5.. ya kwanza uli i-rate vipi?
Nimei-rate hivyo kwasababu tayari nimeishaiona na tena nimetoka kuiona last week sema to the dissapointing part ni kuwa Hangover 1 ilikuwa nzuri zaidi hii Hangover 2 it's the same plot except the dentist wakes up with a tattoo instead of a missing tooth
 
Asha D said:
You are no longer my friend... sipendi woote walo angalia... am really not coming bak hapa mpaka niangalie...:doh:
Hahahaha!!!
 
Asha D said:
Eqlyps was looking forward to such a thread and i believe it is going to be very interesting...
i look forward to the members point of view even more... Hio Hangover 2 ulochagua working on
kuitazama... nimesoma comments za rotten tomatoes - but has not discouraged me for the
Americans ni mabingwa wa criticism ya movie hata iwe bomba vipi but in rare cases...

Ila from the view naamini it is fun and somehow vulgar for one or two people wamezungumzia
standards...
The thing is, sijaangalia ya kwanza kwa hiyo siwezi kuruka na kuangalia ya pili.
 
Eqlypz said:
The thing is, sijaangalia ya kwanza kwa hiyo siwezi kuruka na kuangalia ya pili.
Pleeeeease Eqlypz I urge you usiguse kabisa number 2 without watching the first.... and do that quick!
In this case you will have to consider an older movie (not that old) but an interesting one we discuss that one...
That by the time most members have watched ndo tuingie Hangover 2 in relation to one...
 
Asha D said:
Pleeeeease Eqlypz I urge you usiguse kabisa number 2 without watching the first.... and do that quick!
In this case you will have to consider an older movie (not that old) but an interesting one we discuss that one...
That by the time most members have watched ndo tuingie Hangover 2 in relation to one...
Tatizo nasubiria X-Men: First Class, Green Lantern, Harry Potter na Transformers: DOTM sasa sitaki kuangalia movie yoyote mpaka hizo zitoke.
 
Eqlypz said:
Tatizo nasubiria X-Men: First Class, Green Lantern, Harry Potter na Transformers: DOTM sasa sitaki kuangalia movie yoyote mpaka hizo zitoke.
Come on Man!! what can be a better reason than watching while waiting... I know for a fact if you are willing hapo ulipo unaweza hata agiza mtu akuletee hio movie na leo ukaangalia... and its not even fair you brought up Hangover 2 while it seems you don't plan to watch... bana Eqlypz This is a COMMAND (kidding...) you to watch... now a reduced to begging (Pleeeeease....) at least give me a concrete reason for not watching it...
 
Asha D said:
Come on Man!! what can be a better reason than watching while waiting... I know for a fact if you are willing hapo ulipo unaweza hata agiza mtu akuletee hio movie na leo ukaangalia... and its not even fair you brought up Hangover 2 while it seems you don't plan to watch... bana Eqlypz This is a COMMAND (kidding...) you to watch... now a reduced to begging (Pleeeeease....) at least give me a concrete reason for not watching it...
Lol, I am biased towards certain movies... Ngoja nitaiangalia weekend hii alafu nitakwenda theatre kuangalia ya pili right away.
 
Eqlypz said:
Lol, I am biased towards certain movies... Ngoja nitaiangalia weekend hii alafu nitakwenda theatre kuangalia ya pili right away.
The bolded in puple me appreciate saaana...
And about watching number 2, i wish i was in Dar
But will surely move heaven and earth to watch it in at least 10 days...

Dude... you really are hard to break down...
Thank you and looking forward to the feedbak of both Hangovers...
 
Tayari kuna talks of making Hangover 3 kwa sababu it had a huge opening weekend.
 
X-men: First Class
Hii movie nimeipenda kuanzia story line mpaka kwenye visual effects na camera movements. Nitarudi baadaye na my verdict.
 
x-men, itabidi niione hiyo mana bado..

btw, eqlypz wewe unaependelea movie gani? mimi na horror nope!!
 
Eqlypz said:
Tayari kuna talks of making Hangover 3 kwa sababu it had a huge opening weekend.
They will over do it, it wont be a success because of the events diversion from
I & II will be quite difficult... and please do not reply this post if you have not covered the promise of watching...lol
 
