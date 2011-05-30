Movie Reviews

- Joined
Hii thread ni kwa wale wapenzi wote wa filamu hapa tutakuwa tunajadiliana kuhusiana na filamu tulizoziona, tunazotaka kuziona. Karibuni.
Tuanze na Hangover 2.
Kwa mujibu wa Rotten Tomatoes naona critics wengi wameiponda, binafsi sijaiona bado kwa hiyo siwezi kutoa reviews mpaka nitakapoiona ila nitaweka baadhi ya comments kutoka Rotten Tomatoes wale mlioiona mnaweza kuchangia zaidi.
I can't believe how precisely everything does happen again, except that what was fresh and surprising in Las Vegas turns rancid and predictable in Bangkok, where yet another wedding is scheduled to take place. Joe Morgenstern Wall Street Journal
Full Review
One of the most uninspired and unoriginal sequels you'll ever see. Or not see, if you're lucky. Richard Roeper
Richard Roeper.com
Full Review
The Hangover Part II - Rotten Tomatoes
