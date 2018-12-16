MISS NATAFUTA -THE BEAUTIFUL GIRL

Once upon a time, there was a beautiful girl named miss natafuta here on JF .she lived with her wicked stepmother and two stepsisters. They treated miss natafuta very badly. One day, they were invited for a grand balling the King's palace. But miss natafuta's stepmother would not let her go.miss natafuta was made to sew new party gowns for her stepmother and stepsisters, and curl their hair. They then went to the ball, leaving miss natafuta alone at home.miss natafuta felt sad and began to cry . suddenly,a fairy godmother appeared and said,Don't cry, miss natafuta! I will send you to the ball''But miss natafuta was sad.she said, '' I don't have a gown to wear for a ball!"The fairy godmother waved her magic wand changed miss natafuta's old clothes into a beautiful new gown! The fairy godmother then touched miss natafuta's feet with the magic wand.And lo!she had a beautiful glass slippers! "How will I go to the grand ball?"asked miss natafuta. The fairy godmother found six mice playing near a pumpkin, in the kitchen. She touched them with her magic wand and the mice became four shiny black horses and two coachmen and the pumpkin turned into golden coach. Miss natafuta was overjoyed and set off for the ball in the coach drawn by the six black horses. Before leaving. The fairy godmother said,miss natafuta, this magic will only last until midnight! You must reach home by then!"when miss natafuta entered the palace,everybody was struck by her beauty. Nobody, not even miss natafuta's stepmother or stepsisters, knew who she really was in her pretty clothes and shoes. The handsome prince also saw her and fell in love with miss natafuta. He went to her and asked,"Do you want to dance?"And miss natafuta said, "yes!"The price danced with her all night and nobody recognised the beautiful dancer.miss natafuta was so happy dancing with the prince that the almost forgot what the fairy godmother had said.At the last moment, miss natafuta remembered her fairy godmother's words and she rushed to go home. "Oh!I must go! "She cried and ran out of the palace. One of her glass slippers came off but miss did not turn back for it. She reached home just as clock struck twelve. Her coach turned back into a pumpkin, the horses into mice and her fine ball gown into rags. Her stepmother and stepsisters reached home shortly after that.They were talking about the beautiful lady who had been dancing with prince.The prince had fallen in love with miss and wanted to find out who the beautiful girl was, but he didn't even know her name. He found the glass slippers that had come off miss natafuta's foot as she ran home.The prince said,"I will find her. The lady whose foot fits this this slippers will be the one I marry!"The next day, the price and his servants took the glass slippers and went to all the houses in the kingdom tried the slippers but it would not fit and of them. Miss natafuta's stepsisters also tried on the little glass slippers. They tried to squeeze their feet and push hard into slipper.but the servants was afraid the slipper would break. Miss natafuta's stepmother would not let her try the slipper on,but the prince saw her and said, "Let her also try on the slipper!"The slipper fit her perfectly. The prince recognized her from the ball.He married miss natafuta and together they lived happily ever after. Merry Christmas all the beautiful girl JF.