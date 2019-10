Lighter Touch: Ule Uvumi Ungenoga Hivi Leo...

DiasporaUSA said: We can come up with all kinds of scenarios, assumptions, and what ifs, or justifications, but deeply the nation is polarized and there is such a need for a national dialogue instead of mockery. Denial ain’t a solution at all. Click to expand...

There is nothing wrong with for a country to be polarized. That is the nature of politics and government. You would not expect the whole country to be of single mindedness like automatons! Politics by its very nature is disruptive and divisive. I don't have any problem for people opposing Magufuli or not liking his leadership style or ideas.. that is part of politics! The only way we can have an "almost" united nation is to be like China or Cuba... single party, single leader, single direction.. no dissent, no divisions...