Learn how to get money frm ur Man

BASIASI

BASIASI

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 20, 2010
Messages
4,066
Points
2,000
BASIASI

BASIASI

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 20, 2010
4,066 2,000
HOW TO GET ALL THE MONEY YOU NEED FROM YOUR MAN...

If you want more money from your man or you want to turn your stingy husband into a super generous, lavish giver who never says NO to your demands, here are the simple things you can do to pratically turn your husband into an ATM machine that spills out money at your beck and call:

1. DO NOT WASTE HIS MONEY: No man likes to see his hard earned money wasted on frivolities. If you don't to how to keep money, he won't give to you.

2. LEARN TO MULTIPLY MONEY: If you are a good investor who knows how to turn #500 into #1000, your husband sees you as a good investment, a great asset and a wife worth spending his money on -he knows you will multiply it.

3. YOU ARE GENEROUS: Especially to his family members. He knows you won't hoard his money so he is very eager to give to you.

4. YOU ARE NOT TOO DEMANDING: He knows you are not selfish; he eagerly gives to you.

5. YOU PRAISE HIM: Praise turns a man on like no other. If you want your man to lose his senses and empty his pockets, just praise him -it works like fire!

6. GIVE HIM SEX: See, sex is important to your man. Just as you need money to look good, he needs quality sex to feel good. When you give him sex exactly how, when, where, for how long and anyway he wants it, he will empty his bank accounts for you. When a man gets sweet, delicious, hot and satisfying sex from his wife he becomes possessed with her love. He lost sight of other ladies and will do anything to please her including breaking his bank account to make her happy. Give him delicious sex for one week and make your request, he can't say no.

7. YOU ADMIRE HIM: If you genuinely tell him you admire the way he works hard for you and takes care of his family, he will give you more.

8. YOU RESPECT HIM: A man can die for a woman who treats him like her father, king, hero,President, Emperor, Lord and the captain of her heart. His money automatically become yours.

9. YOU ARE OBEDIENT: That gives him peace of mind. He can entrust his entire account to you because he knows you won't spend money on anything he does not approve.

10. YOU ARE HONEST: One of the ways you can tell your husband he is stupid and blind is to inflate school fees and price of things -nothing enrages a man like his wife taking him on a fool's ride. Honesty makes you trustworthy, lies make you undependable and unreliabe. Learn to be truthful and honest, he will entrust his money in your hands.

11. MAKE HIM YOUR LOVER: Love him like mad, like crazy. Fall madly in love with him. Make your husband your super lover, boyfriend and hearthrob. Lavish love on him, love him wastefully. Be hot, romantic and passionate. When a man is genuinely loved by his wife, he entrusts his very life including his account in her hands.

Alright. Those are the tips. Go work on them and see your husband spend lavishly on you. With God, anything is possible. Thanks for reading. God bless you. Cheers!
#copied
 
recycle Bin

recycle Bin

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2018
Messages
728
Points
1,000
recycle Bin

recycle Bin

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 21, 2018
728 1,000
King's daughter said:
Wengine unaweza mfanyia yote hayo na bado akachepuka na hata mia asikupe hivi ww wanaume unawajua au unawaskia? Mwanaume hata umpe macho atakufanya kipofu bure hawaridhikagi hawa viumbe.
Click to expand...
We are almost the same but not equal, ukija uzi kuhusu wanawake mambo n hayohayo uliyoyasema 50/50
 
legend Babushka

legend Babushka

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 29, 2015
Messages
415
Points
1,000
legend Babushka

legend Babushka

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 29, 2015
415 1,000
Namba 6 na 8 ndo za muhimu. Hizi ulitakiwa uanze nazo na utilie mkazo kuwa muda wote ziwe ndo za muhimu!
 
R Mbuna

R Mbuna

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 30, 2015
Messages
1,841
Points
2,000
R Mbuna

R Mbuna

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 30, 2015
1,841 2,000
King's daughter said:
Wengine unaweza mfanyia yote hayo na bado akachepuka na hata mia asikupe hivi ww wanaume unawajua au unawaskia? Mwanaume hata umpe macho atakufanya kipofu bure hawaridhikagi hawa viumbe.
Click to expand...
Title inasema jinsi ya kupata hela kutoka kwa mwanaume wako sio jinsi ya kumzuia mwanaume wako asichepuke.

Elewa mada then njoo uchangie tena mkuu.
 
MKUYENGE

MKUYENGE

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 26, 2019
Messages
1,199
Points
2,000
MKUYENGE

MKUYENGE

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 26, 2019
1,199 2,000
BASIASI said:
HOW TO GET ALL THE MONEY YOU NEED FROM YOUR MAN...

If you want more money from your man or you want to turn your stingy husband into a super generous, lavish giver who never says NO to your demands, here are the simple things you can do to pratically turn your husband into an ATM machine that spills out money at your beck and call:

1. DO NOT WASTE HIS MONEY: No man likes to see his hard earned money wasted on frivolities. If you don't to how to keep money, he won't give to you.

2. LEARN TO MULTIPLY MONEY: If you are a good investor who knows how to turn #500 into #1000, your husband sees you as a good investment, a great asset and a wife worth spending his money on -he knows you will multiply it.

3. YOU ARE GENEROUS: Especially to his family members. He knows you won't hoard his money so he is very eager to give to you.

4. YOU ARE NOT TOO DEMANDING: He knows you are not selfish; he eagerly gives to you.

5. YOU PRAISE HIM: Praise turns a man on like no other. If you want your man to lose his senses and empty his pockets, just praise him -it works like fire!

6. GIVE HIM SEX: See, sex is important to your man. Just as you need money to look good, he needs quality sex to feel good. When you give him sex exactly how, when, where, for how long and anyway he wants it, he will empty his bank accounts for you. When a man gets sweet, delicious, hot and satisfying sex from his wife he becomes possessed with her love. He lost sight of other ladies and will do anything to please her including breaking his bank account to make her happy. Give him delicious sex for one week and make your request, he can't say no.

7. YOU ADMIRE HIM: If you genuinely tell him you admire the way he works hard for you and takes care of his family, he will give you more.

8. YOU RESPECT HIM: A man can die for a woman who treats him like her father, king, hero,President, Emperor, Lord and the captain of her heart. His money automatically become yours.

9. YOU ARE OBEDIENT: That gives him peace of mind. He can entrust his entire account to you because he knows you won't spend money on anything he does not approve.

10. YOU ARE HONEST: One of the ways you can tell your husband he is stupid and blind is to inflate school fees and price of things -nothing enrages a man like his wife taking him on a fool's ride. Honesty makes you trustworthy, lies make you undependable and unreliabe. Learn to be truthful and honest, he will entrust his money in your hands.

11. MAKE HIM YOUR LOVER: Love him like mad, like crazy. Fall madly in love with him. Make your husband your super lover, boyfriend and hearthrob. Lavish love on him, love him wastefully. Be hot, romantic and passionate. When a man is genuinely loved by his wife, he entrusts his very life including his account in her hands.

Alright. Those are the tips. Go work on them and see your husband spend lavishly on you. With God, anything is possible. Thanks for reading. God bless you. Cheers!
#copied
Click to expand...
BROKER NAONA ANATOA SOMO LA FOREX FREE BILA MALIPO.
 
Marianah

Marianah

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 20, 2019
Messages
3,464
Points
2,000
Marianah

Marianah

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 20, 2019
3,464 2,000
R Mbuna said:
Title inasema jinsi ya kupata hela kutoka kwa mwanaume wako sio jinsi ya kumzuia mwanaume wako asichepuke.

Elewa mada then njoo uchangie tena mkuu.
Click to expand...
MKUYENGE said:
OUT OF TOPIC.
ENGLISH LANGUAGE IS NOT FOR EVERYONE
Click to expand...
Hata kama mada haihusu hayo ila unadhani kuna mwanamke atapenda kumfanyia hayo yote mume wake halafu bado mume achepuke?
 
Lets Share

Lets Share

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 7, 2019
Messages
360
Points
500
Lets Share

Lets Share

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 7, 2019
360 500
Damn! This f*ck is real, number 3, 6 and 9 can make me broke
 
Marianah

Marianah

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 20, 2019
Messages
3,464
Points
2,000
Marianah

Marianah

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 20, 2019
3,464 2,000
Ndo sasa mwanaume anayechepuka hastahili kufanyiwa hayo yaliyoongelewa kwenye mada
R Mbuna said:
Kuchepuka ni mada mtambuka still man anaweza mjali mke/gf ila anaenda kuchepuka.
Click to expand...
 
Lets Share

Lets Share

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 7, 2019
Messages
360
Points
500
Lets Share

Lets Share

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 7, 2019
360 500
Quality sex means a lot when it comes to giving money..
 
N

newazz

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 28, 2009
Messages
590
Points
500
N

newazz

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 28, 2009
590 500
BASIASI said:
HOW TO GET ALL THE MONEY YOU NEED FROM YOUR MAN...

If you want more money from your man or you want to turn your stingy husband into a super generous, lavish giver who never says NO to your demands, here are the simple things you can do to pratically turn your husband into an ATM machine that spills out money at your beck and call:

1. DO NOT WASTE HIS MONEY: No man likes to see his hard earned money wasted on frivolities. If you don't to how to keep money, he won't give to you.

2. LEARN TO MULTIPLY MONEY: If you are a good investor who knows how to turn #500 into #1000, your husband sees you as a good investment, a great asset and a wife worth spending his money on -he knows you will multiply it.

3. YOU ARE GENEROUS: Especially to his family members. He knows you won't hoard his money so he is very eager to give to you.

4. YOU ARE NOT TOO DEMANDING: He knows you are not selfish; he eagerly gives to you.

5. YOU PRAISE HIM: Praise turns a man on like no other. If you want your man to lose his senses and empty his pockets, just praise him -it works like fire!

6. GIVE HIM SEX: See, sex is important to your man. Just as you need money to look good, he needs quality sex to feel good. When you give him sex exactly how, when, where, for how long and anyway he wants it, he will empty his bank accounts for you. When a man gets sweet, delicious, hot and satisfying sex from his wife he becomes possessed with her love. He lost sight of other ladies and will do anything to please her including breaking his bank account to make her happy. Give him delicious sex for one week and make your request, he can't say no.

7. YOU ADMIRE HIM: If you genuinely tell him you admire the way he works hard for you and takes care of his family, he will give you more.

8. YOU RESPECT HIM: A man can die for a woman who treats him like her father, king, hero,President, Emperor, Lord and the captain of her heart. His money automatically become yours.

9. YOU ARE OBEDIENT: That gives him peace of mind. He can entrust his entire account to you because he knows you won't spend money on anything he does not approve.

10. YOU ARE HONEST: One of the ways you can tell your husband he is stupid and blind is to inflate school fees and price of things -nothing enrages a man like his wife taking him on a fool's ride. Honesty makes you trustworthy, lies make you undependable and unreliabe. Learn to be truthful and honest, he will entrust his money in your hands.

11. MAKE HIM YOUR LOVER: Love him like mad, like crazy. Fall madly in love with him. Make your husband your super lover, boyfriend and hearthrob. Lavish love on him, love him wastefully. Be hot, romantic and passionate. When a man is genuinely loved by his wife, he entrusts his very life including his account in her hands.

Alright. Those are the tips. Go work on them and see your husband spend lavishly on you. With God, anything is possible. Thanks for reading. God bless you. Cheers!
#copied
Click to expand...
Whoever find such a woman is indeed a happyman, blessed are those can find them .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,316,598
Members 505,656
Posts 31,895,117

FOLLOW US

Top