Kenya’s Financial Markets Third Most Advanced in Africa

Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

Apr 6, 2019
754
1,000
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

Kenya’s financial markets are the third most advanced in Africa, Absa Financial Markets Index shows. With a score of 65, Kenya’s financial markets depth leads the East African region, followed by Tanzania (55), Rwanda (53), Uganda (52) and Ethiopia (27).

The report also notes that Kenya is among the continent’s most innovative countries in financial markets citing products such as M-Akiba that allow retail investors access to government bonds through their mobile phones.
 
new generation

new generation

Mar 14, 2012
401
250
new generation

new generation

We still have challenges in Tanzania as far as Financial sector is concerned.
1. Awareness
2. Accessibility.
3. Outreach.
4. Design of products
5. Unpredictable economy/very volatile economy characterized by so much government interventions
6. Etc

These are few challenges facing Tz financial industry.
 
MK254

MK254

May 11, 2013
15,060
2,000
MK254

MK254

Wazee wa tutaipita Kenya wawe wanajifunza kitu kwenye haya mambo...

When you don't have natural resources, and most part of your country is arid, the only other option is to harness your brain power, make use of it. Requires serious thinkers to rank high in markets like stock, bond, forex, and derivatives......Kenya hoyeee!!
 
