Kenya’s Financial Markets Third Most Advanced in Africa

Kevin85ify
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2019
- Messages
- 754
- Points
- 1,000
Kevin85ify
JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 6, 2019
754 1,000
Kenya’s financial markets are the third most advanced in Africa, Absa Financial Markets Index shows. With a score of 65, Kenya’s financial markets depth leads the East African region, followed by Tanzania (55), Rwanda (53), Uganda (52) and Ethiopia (27).
The report also notes that Kenya is among the continent’s most innovative countries in financial markets citing products such as M-Akiba that allow retail investors access to government bonds through their mobile phones.
The report also notes that Kenya is among the continent’s most innovative countries in financial markets citing products such as M-Akiba that allow retail investors access to government bonds through their mobile phones.