Kenyan international Michael Olunga scored eight goals 2 assists

Kenyan international Michael Olunga scored eight goals as his club, Kashiwa Reysol thrashed Kyoto Sanga 13-1 in a Japanese second-tier league match at the Sankyo Frontier Stadium in Kashiwa on Sunday.

Kashiwa finishes top of the log with 84 matches from 42 matches and automatically earns promotion back to the J1 league, while Olunga finishes second best top scorer with 27 goals, one shy of Brazilian forward Leonardo who plays for Albirex Niigata.

Against Kyoto Sanga, Brazilian Cristian da Silva grabbed a hat trick, while Matheus Savio and Yusuke Segawa scored one each.

Olunga, who joined Kashiwa Reysol during the 2017/18 season, is said to be on his way out of the team with strong interest from an unnamed team in Germany as well as several others in Europe.

images%20(2).jpeg


Source: Daily Nation
 
Alifunga hatrick LaLiga
Second competitive league worldwide...
Ama mnadhani ni ile league ya Belgium ya vijana wadogo wa academy place kina wanyama na Toure's brothers walianzia...
 
BlietzKrieg said:
Alifunga hatrick LaLiga
Second competitive league worldwide...
Ama mnadhani ni ile league ya Belgium ya vijana wadogo wa academy place kina wanyama na Toure's brothers walianzia...
Click to expand...
Belgium is Ranked No.1 by FIFA Worldwide. Unafikiri bila ya Ligi bora ya Ubelgiji ungewafahamu kina Eden Hazad?
 
