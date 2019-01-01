Kenyan GDP growth at 6 percent in third quarter 2018


Kenya's economy expanded faster in the third quarter of this year than in the same period last year due to strong performance in the agriculture and construction sectors, the statistics office said on Monday.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said the economy grew 6 per cent in the third quarter of 2018, compared with 4.7 per cent in the same period in 2017.

It said the agriculture sector expanded by 5.2 per cent compared with 3.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2017, helped by better weather.

"Prices of key food crops remained low during the quarter compared to the corresponding quarter of 2017, an indication of relative stability in supply," KNBS said.

Manufacturing grew by 3.2 per cent from a 0.1 per cent contraction in the third quarter of 2017, KNBS said.

It said that the electricity and water supply sector grew by 8.5 per cent from 4.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2017, mainly due to a big increase in the generation of electricity from hydro and geothermal sources.

Gross foreign reserves increased tohSH1.22 trillion from Sh1.08 trillion in the same period of last year.

The current account deficit narrowed by 23 per cent to Sh116 billion ($1.14 billion), it said.

This was mainly due to lower imports of food and higher value of exports of goods and services.

The government forecasts that the economy will expand by 6.2 per cent in 2019, up from a forecast 6.0 per cent this year.

($1 = 101.7500 Kenyan shillings)
 
Noma sana, thanks a lot yaani wale huota kila siku jinsi ya kutufikia, walishindwa wakati tunakua kwa 4%, sasa matumaini yao yanazidi kudidimia maana pengo linaongezeka.
 
Mr. MTUI said:
Wakenya mnapenda sana kupika statistics
Click to expand...
My friend unaona Kenya ni Tz where the govt has banned statistics & now magufuli owns all the statistics including the shoe size of all Tanzanians?
Soma taarifa. The numbers released by GOK are vetted & verified independently including here by Bloomberg.

Kenyan Economy Expands 6% as Farming Production Recovers

By
Adelaide Changole
December 31, 2018, 6:52 AM EST

  • East African nation benefits from 12% increase in tea output
  • Agricultural production rises 5.2%, manufacturing expands 3.2%

A farmer inspects corn cobs at her farm in Joska, Kenya,
Photographer: Riccardo Gangale/Bloomberg

Kenya’s economy grew 6 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier as the nation benefits from a continued rebound in farm output.
Expansion in gross domestic product in East Africa’s biggest economy in the three months through September compared with 6.3 percent in the previous quarter, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said Monday in a statement emailed from Nairobi, the capital. The number matched the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Bloomberg - Are you a robot?
 
